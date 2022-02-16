The disappearance of the critics and the rise of the supreme palingenetic masterpieces

How do influences work? Amazon is overselling a book called Children’s Secret Fears. It happened that an Instagram shopkeeper, of those who talk about their fascinating experience of motherhood, put it in the stories – those that last fifteen seconds and test the fragility of our attention – and wrote underneath: A book which I believe anyone dealing with children should read.

To get attention within fifteen seconds you have to be a slogan, and the subtitle of this book is: How to understand and help anxious and agitated children. If you have ever looked through the little pens of mothers on social media, you know that they are all convinced that they have special children, and fragile, and in need of attention. The invention of childhood as a theme requires not only that we no longer send them to the mine, but also that we convince ourselves that they are very interesting creatures, that they deserve to study to have something to do with them. In Inventing Anna, the journalist who wants to interview Anna Delvey is pregnant with her, and during an interview in prison Anna scornfully tells her that her children have always been high, even crouching in the fields, in short, how many stories. I’m afraid it’s a joke put there to tell us incontrovertibly that Anna is a bad one: how can you not adhere to the mystique of motherhood, monster.

A few weeks ago Concita De Gregorio mentioned in her column on Repubblica one of the stories from the most famous book by Anna Maria Ortese, Il mare non bathna Napoli. I immediately ordered it, when it arrived I recognized the cover, I realized that I had bought yet another double of the unread book and swallowed by the disorder, and obviously I no longer remembered which story Concita cited. I called her to ask. She – without saying it, with the kindness she has – made me understand to let it go, that it was not stuff for me, for me who always say that I don’t want to read or see stuff where there are poor people.

I remembered a time when Baricco managed to sell me – to sell to all of us – Isabella Santacroce. I was young and suggestible, of course; but, above all: it was Baricco. I remembered when everyone claimed that Open, Agassi’s autobiography, had become a bestseller thanks to a tweet from Lorenzo Jovanotti. But Open was beautiful, written by a crazy writer (if you don’t know what to watch tonight, on Prime there is the film based not on Agassi’s autobiography but on that of the writer, JR Moehringer, called The Tender Bar, he directs it. George Clooney): Maybe beautiful things sell themselves, and the problem is the others.

How is average cultural consumption sold? Not through criticism now. Everyone knows: the only ones who care about reviews are the press offices, terrified that publishers realize they are no longer of any use. Hardly even writers with the most fragile ego are interested in appearing in cultural pages anymore, knowing full well that they will be reviewed by writers with whom they will go to dinner the following evening and whose highest ambition is to see their own review shared on social networks by the author of the book: with these premises, could it ever be, not just a slate, but a more sober eulogy of “the supreme masterpiece that changes Italian literature forever”?

In What She Said (it’s on Sky), Pauline Kael, film critic of the New Yorker when critics were influential, says that the critic must be hated by everyone, even by the public to whom he demolishes his chariots, “If they appreciate you , you have to start worrying ». We have lost this thing here, at least in Italy, at least in this century. We missed it and are foolishly glad of it. We lost it and we made the good ones pass the desire: from Paolo Giordano to Alessandro Piperno, those who want to do cultural criticism mostly refuse to write about Italians. Who makes him do it, who then if you dare to say something non-elegiac they give you the opposite bastard who wants to get noticed, and if you write praises for something you get to expect as many praises, ninety-five of which are published by your own publisher or who collaborate with your own newspaper?

An interview with Giorgio Montefoschi published by Espresso is widely photographed on social media. One passage in particular, photographed by half of the social media commentators with the cry of “Oh my God, as it is true, I’ve always thought so too” and the other half with the cry of “disgusting male chauvinist”. The answer concerns living Italian writers, and she goes like this: «Can’t you hear the music? Every time a new book by an Italian writer comes out, all the others scramble to shout that it has changed their lives. But how often do they change their lives? How many lives do they have? ». I confess to being part of the first half, and to be amazed every time an adult (but also an adult) says without laughing that they have had their life changed by a book, by a film, by an encounter. (Oh my God, maybe meeting a billionaire willing to marry you in community of assets you can find your life changed, but I don’t think many other examples).

But that’s not why the interview made me want to read Montefoschi. It’s for the part where he describes his son as a perfect idiot. Just as the demolition of New York Magazine made me want to read Hanya Yanagihara. For more complex cultural consumption than “your children are afraid, help them”, a slashing, a defect, a crack in the holy card is more effective than a “supreme masterpiece, a point of explication”; especially if those who always and only reads great masterpieces: how many great masterpieces can you come across in a year as a reviewer?