The "disaster" of Italy: how the Azzurri were eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup

  • Daniele Verry
  • Italian journalist, special for BBC News

Domenico Berardi

Italy’s three major sports newspapers agreed in their assessment of the country’s shocking elimination from the upcoming World Cup by North Macedonia: ‘Disaster’.

That was the word that the Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport shouted from their front pages on Thursday after the match, won 0-1 by the visiting team with a goal in the 92nd minute.

And on newsstands across the country, the situation hadn’t changed much by Friday morning, with respective headlines reading ‘Out of the world’, ‘To hell’ and ‘Nooooooooo’.

It is really a sporting disaster for Italy, which misses two consecutive World Cups for the first timeas he also failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

