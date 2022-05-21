The disastrous testimony of Amber Heard’s sister

Whitney Henríquez alleged that she witnessed when Johnny hit her sister, but the actor’s defense presented evidence of a behavior that she had and that made her look very bad.

In an unexpected turn, the testimony of Amber Heard’s sister during the trial that the actress faces against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, has generated controversy and controversy. This is because the actor’s defense presented evidence of a behavior that she had of her and that made her look very bad.

As expected, Whitney Henríquez, sister of the actress, alleged that she witnessed how Johnny repeatedly hit Amber in the face during an argument that occurred in March 2015.

Henríquez thus corroborated his sister’s version, assuring that the actor had a fight with Heard that day, they both shouted at each other and, in addition to beating his ex-partner, he also attacked her.

“Don’t hit my fucking sister.” This is how Heard defended Henríquez, according to the latter, who added that the security guard had to separate them while Depp called them “damn whores”.

After Whitney finished giving her testimony, the actor’s defense questioned her about a strange prank she would have done to her ex-brother-in-law.

“In June 2013, you were actually joking with Mr. Depp about hitting your sister, right?” Camille Vasquez, a lawyer for the actor, questioned.

“Unfortunately by text message, yes,” Whitney Henriquez replied instantly.

The lawyer insisted: “But you were encouraging him to hit her.”

“She wasn’t literally encouraging me to hit her,” Henriquez argued.

“But were you kidding about that?” Vasquez insisted.

So Whitney tried to justify herself by saying, “Unfortunately, yes. Knowing what I know now, I’m sorry.”

On April 11, this second legal battle began between Depp and Heard, for which the actor accuses her of defamation and demands compensation of 50 million dollars due to an article that she published in The Washington Post in 2018, after of his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

