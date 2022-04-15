The discarded Elden Ring mechanic that impresses its players

It seems like a world has passed, but just over a month ago Elden Ring went on the market. A game that has done nothing but break records and dazzle millions of players around the world. Time passes and this one continues to surprise us with all kinds of news, and the latest has been a discarded mechanic that was planned to have a prominent role in the game.

Is about capture dreamsyes, as you hear. If you have noticed, throughout the Middle Lands there are enemies who are asleep, and as the youtuber lance mcdonald, this mechanic was available in the multiplayer test last November, but with a restriction that prevented it from being used. The player skipped the limitations and in a curious video shows everything about this mechanic. Will it be available in the game at some point?

NEW ELDEN RING CUT CONTENT😩 WOW😩Did you know there was once a mechanic where you could collect dreams from sleeping animals and a guy would turn them into alcohol you could use to make NPCs tell you secrets? This is kinda amazing?? Retweet it please?!?💦 https://t.co/bU7soHcJP0 pic.twitter.com/JuuajnuHE1 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 10, 2022

Elden Ring, a real dream

If we talk about a discarded mechanic that consists of catching the dreams of enemies, what has ended up being a true dream is the Elden Ring itself. A game from which most players expected a lot, but despite this, it has ended up surprising each and every one of those who have ended up trying it. Perfection matched, at least in what is proposed, and that is that it is the perfect conclusion to more than a decade of genre soulslikea style of making video games that has conquered the industry and millions of players.

Hidetaka Miyazaki has hit the nail on the head, and Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the greatest masterpieces that have gone through the video game in the several decades that this industry has behind it. A game that continues to go further, and for which it is unknown today if there will be more content in the future in the form of DLC, something that would surely be very well received by its players.