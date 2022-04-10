The Discarded from Club América for their match against FC Juárez

After a rather disappointing start, which ended up triggering the departure of the Argentine coach Santiago Solarithe America club is trying to give everything to be able to rescue the Clausura 2022 tournament. The Azulcremas have linked a couple of victories and have a very clear objective, to reach the qualifying positions for the Liguila and thus be able to have the opportunity to dispute the League title.

Tonight a vital game will be played for the Eagles, since rarely will there be such a clear opportunity to win the three points and at home. The American team will face the worst team in Liga MX so far, the FC Juarezfor which he seems an ideal rival to be able to continue adding wins and regain confidence.

Sensitive casualties in America for their duel against Bravos

Unfortunately the America club He will not be able to count on a complete squad for his duel against the border team, since due to various circumstances, he will have the loss of two foreign elements of great importance in the locker room.

The first of them is the Paraguayan defender Bruno Valdez, someone very noted by the American fans, but who has a great weight in the locker room and is one of the leaders of the squad. His admonition against the set of Necaxa It was the fifth so far in the tournament, so he was suspended and will not be able to have activity tonight.

On the other hand, the Peruvian midfielder Peter Aquinas, is already in a position to return to the courts after long months off, but his return will take place little by little. Today he will have minutes with the U-20 team and it is expected that little by little he will recover his rhythm, so he will not be taken into account tonight to have activity with the first team.

Two elements that at their good level can make an important difference within the team, but unfortunately due to various circumstances, both have not been relevant in the team for some time. Hopefully we can see his best version in this final stretch of the tournament, since we need most of our players plugged in to achieve the goal we all want, the championship.