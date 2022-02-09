The discount problem was a mistake and not a scam, explains the Cynical Beautician

“We are normal people who have done a gigantic bullshit, a bullshit that risked putting the company and all the people who work with us in difficulty.” Cristina Fogazzi, the entrepreneur and blogger known as the Cynical Beautician, apologized on her Instagram profile. She spoke directly to her audience about her, in the first person, to explain the mistake that threatened to blow up not only her business, but also all the related activities that revolve around it.

With his VeraLab, one shop online of cosmetic products that respect the environment and the health of the skin, Cristina Fogazzi has created a system of loyalty points – the “pheasant points”, as the customers are called – to be spent on bathrobes, mugs, t-shirts.

After Black Friday at the end of November, the “pheasants” had accumulated an enormous amount of points, an amount that would have made it impossible to stock up on all the products. In addition, in the supply crisis of recent months, some customers could only have converted their points after several weeks of waiting. Then the Cynical Beautician imagined a solution to overcome the problem: he created a system of cashback for loyalty points, allowing customers to convert “pheasant points” into liquidity and purchase any type of product on the online shop.

The value of each point should have been 5 cents, but for an oversight it was raised to 50 cents – so those who had accumulated 100 points could have converted them into 50 euros. In a short time 470 thousand euros were changed and the company’s projections estimated that if everyone had decided to convert their points to the company it would have cost several million euros.

“At that point the situation became thorny”, explains Cristina Fogazzi to Linkiesta. “Some customers have converted their points into cash at the rate of 0.50. Alright then. From January 12, those who had not converted them can still do so, but at a tenth of the value. The points are still there and are still usable, nothing has been taken away from anyone. We were wrong, surely. We are a young company, we wanted to do something nice and we screwed up ». In short, it was not a scam as some have led to believe, it was an error which was then corrected in the only possible way to avoid the collapse of the company.

Fogazzi apologized first of all with a message in his newsletter: “This thing is so absurd and badly managed that you probably got rightly angry and thought we were somehow” playing smart “and then” sucking “on doing things. smart. I’m here to tell you how it went and how they added an error to an error to an error. You have about 10 million pheasant points. Points were to be valued at 5 cents (€ 0.05). In this way, by simulating you used them all, the company would have had 500 thousand euros of discounts (to be added to the other discounts). Someone at some point lost a zero and the valuation was made at 50 cents. This transformed the discounts into 5 million euros and after a week of calculations we saw that our finances would not hold up. We wanted to do something nice, what I call “shit” came out. We are a young company, we make mistakes, but we are neither cheaters nor used to giving head in front of our responsibilities ».

There weren’t many alternatives. Not so much and not only for the Cynical Beautician, but for all the companies that work with his brand.

«The real problem – explains Fogazzi – is that we are talking about an induced activity that brings jobs to 200 people. There is also a responsibility towards these people, from an economic point of view, but also from a human point of view ».

In recent years, Cristina Fogazzi has created a successful brand from scratch in an extremely competitive sector: in 2019 she had a turnover of 29 million euros, then with the pandemic came the e-commerce boom that pushed the turnover over 49 million. of Euro.

The Cynical Beautician has built a brand of recognizable beauty products, with a very specific identity: he rejects the idea of ​​perfection promoted by many brands in the sector. This is how Cristina Fogazzi has gathered a loyal community, as evidenced by her Instagram profile of nearly a million followers.

His community reacted with great solidarity to the error: «We received 6,600 responses to the newsletter, of which only 128 are negative. With 122 people we managed to clarify, but there are still 6 with whom we cannot resolve the differences. I am happy that overall the community proved to be understanding, there were also those who wanted to give us back our money and obviously we did not allow it. I myself have received an avalanche of affection in so many messages that have reached me », says Cristina Fogazzi.

Outside the community, however, not everyone has taken it equally. For several hours, insults and accusations of fraud against consumers have been circulating on social networks. “Unfortunately, the Cynical Beautician – says Fogazzi – is the entrepreneur who has been successful out of nothing, with dizzying numbers, social and cultural commitment: obviously there is someone who was waiting for the right moment to insult us”.