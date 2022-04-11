The discovery in Malaga of a mosquito in a vial of the Moderna vaccine forces the withdrawal of 765,000 doses | Society

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine vial. DANIEL LEAL (AFP)

The Moderna pharmaceutical company has been forced to withdraw a batch made up of 765,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine after the discovery of a mosquito inside a vial at a vaccination center in Malaga, as confirmed to EL PAÍS by health sources. . The withdrawal was announced last Friday by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and it referred to a “foreign body” in a vial, without giving more details of the incident.

The affected batch has been produced in the plant that the Spanish pharmaceutical company ROVI, a strategic partner of Moderna, has in the municipality of San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid). In these facilities, the company carries out the filling and packaging of the vaccine, whose active ingredient is produced in Basel (Switzerland). In addition to Spain, the withdrawn batch had also been distributed between January 13 and 14 in Portugal, Poland, Norway and Sweden, countries that have alerted their respective health systems. Each vial of Moderna’s vaccine, which is marketed under the brand name Spikevax, contains 10 doses.

The Norwegian authorities offer more information about the case in their notice: “Modern’s preliminary conclusion is that the foreign body is a small insect, a mosquito, which has entered the vial during production and has not been detected by routines. of control”.

ROVI and Moderna have declined to offer details on the ongoing investigation and refer to the statement published last Friday by both companies. It reports that “the withdrawal of the batch is due to the fact that a foreign body has been found in a vial of the batch manufactured at the ROVI facilities in Spain”. The text added that the company had been alerted “through a claim about the product coming from a vaccination center in Malaga” and that, although the vial had already been perforated, its content was not administered to any patient.

According to this statement, Moderna has carried out “a cumulative search in its global safety database” and has not found “any safety problems in relation to the people who received the vaccine.” Similarly, the company “does not believe that this poses a risk to other vials in the batch or that this affects the significant benefit/risk profile”, while recalling that more than 900 million doses of the serum have been administered without incident in everyone.

“Moderna and ROVI continue with the commitment to work transparently and quickly with the regulatory bodies to address the possible consequences”, concludes the text published by the Spanish pharmaceutical company.

This is the second incident of these characteristics related to Moderna vaccines packaged in Spain that occurs during the pandemic. At the end of last August, Japan warned of the finding of “foreign bodies” in some vials of the serum. The incident affected three batches, leading to the blocking of the distribution of more than 2.6 million doses. Investigations revealed that the impurities found were stainless steel particles caused by “friction between two metal parts installed in the cap module of the production line due to incorrect assembly.” No patient then suffered an adverse reaction.