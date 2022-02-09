The discovery of the Lametine researcher Alessandra Mascaro: ‘This is how chimpanzees treat children with insects’

Photo by Alessandra Mascaro

Lamezia Terme – One of those discoveries that fascinate and demonstrate the deep bond between man and animals. Specifically, the chimpanzees, with their behavioral traits and loving attention to their children. We had talked about the Lametine researcher, Alessandra Mascaro at the end of December and today the consecration in the international field has arrived for her, so much so that the fruits of her work have been published in the prestigious scientific journal Current Biology, with articles also appearing in the New York Times and on the Guardian.

The discovery

The study describes how chimpanzee mothers try to soothe or heal the wounds on their children’s bodies with chewed insects. A behavior first seen in 2019. In 15 months, 76 wounds were observed, and on these were observed 19 times a chimpanzee applying an insect to its wound, and 3 times a chimpanzee applying the insect to the wound of somebody else. The modality was for the chimpanzee to catch an insect in the air, put it in its mouth, chew it and then apply it to the wound. A behavior never seen before. Researchers now want to understand what are the positive or even medicinal properties that come from bugs chewed on wounds. Alessandra also shot a video that primatologist Tobias Deschner and cognitive biologist from the University of Osnabrück Simone Pika began to analyze to learn more about chimpanzee behavior. Pika explained that “there are several studies that show that insects can have functions at the antibiotic level as well as at the antiviral level or at the anthelmintic level (to fight parasitic worms). Furthermore, the same insects could have soothing effects and could calm the ache”.

VIDEO

Alessandra: “Very happy and ready to continue the work”

We broke up with the announcement of an upcoming publication on an important discovery of yours. Now that it has arrived, how do you feel after the international prominence that the news has had?

“Undoubtedly I am very happy, I did not think that the discovery could spread like wildfire so quickly and in only a few hours. I am proud of all the people who have helped me. This goal was the result of the commitment of wonderful people, coming from different cultures and united by a great passion: the study and observation of free chimpanzees who live in a forest unique in the world, and which give us precious moments every day. I will never forget the first time I filmed Suzee catching the insect and apply it to the wound of her teenage son, Sia. A mother’s care always takes your breath away, no matter what species she belongs to and I thank her very much for showing it to me. “

Years and years of research and studies. How is your work going now?

“For the moment, this discovery represents the general documentation of a phenomenon. Now is the time to get back to work and answer the most important questions: what species of insect do they use? Do the applications really have any healing effects on the wound? care given by other individuals? Based on these and other questions, I am working on new research protocols and I hope to be able to return to Gabon soon and put them into practice. “

The commitment and the results obtained show that sacrifices pay off in the long run. What message do you feel you are launching into a world that very often ignores and destroys the potential of nature and the environment where so many species of animals live?

“The chimpanzees are at high risk of extinction. The causes are among the most disparate, from the destruction of the habitat, to the wars, to the illicit trafficking of individuals and meat. But they are not the only species in this drastic condition, and in Italy we have concrete proof of this with the wolf, with about 2000 specimens in total. The reality is that over time we have moved away from nature. We are so busy concentrating on sometimes futile things that we do not realize how our actions are having The devastating effects. Species extinction is just the tip of the iceberg of a larger phenomenon that we are all involved in. We do not realize that the further we get away from nature, the sadder we are and, above all, we create unimaginable damage. think about the Covid epidemic. Covid is not a fiction and has not even been created in a laboratory. It is a virus like many others that spreads between species when barriers are lacking. We talk about zoonosis. A rig look, just remember the plague, Ebola, AIDS. If we invested less in the destruction of our habitat and more in its protection and protection, we would have far fewer problems and we would all be happier “.

Any advice to young people?

“The advice I would like to give to young people is to stimulate their desire to get informed on safe channels, where information is transmitted without filters or distortions. Unfortunately, the damage is done but it is not too late to improve. The world is really very nice when you are not afraid to jump into change “.

Antonio Cannone