“The discovery of the witches”, the series is complete from today on Movistar Plus +

Advertising

The last episode of “The discovery of the witches” premieres today Friday 18 at 10:30 p.m. in Series 2 by Movistar Plus +. Afterwards, the complete series (three seasons) will be available on demand.

Synopsis of the third season

Returning from their time odyssey in 1590, Matthew and Diana encounter unexpected tragedy in Sept-Tours. Marked by her loss and her training as a witch complete, Diana knows the time has come to change the course of history in favor of a new alliance between creatures. Her love for Matthew, from whom she is now expecting twins, has laid the foundation for revolution in the world of magic, but it also makes her a dangerous source of power and a threat to the Congregation. As her enemies fight to prevent the birth of their children, Diana and Matthew must hurry if they want to find the missing pages of the Book of Life before it’s too late. A monster from Matthew’s past will complicate the search when he leaves his lair in search of revenge.

The team

Adaptation of the best-selling novel trilogy The discovery of the witches by Deborah Harkness, the series is produced by Bad Wolf Productions and adapted for television by screenwriter Kate Brooke (Mr. Selfridge), who also serves as an executive producer. Bad Wolf co-founders Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner, along with Lachlan MacKinnon, executive produce alongside Deborah Harkness.

Starring Theresa Palmer (Memoirs of a Teenage Zombie, Never Turn Off the Light, To the Last Man), as Diana Bishop, and matthew goode (Silent Night, The Good Wife, Downton Abbey, The Crown), as Matthew De Clermont.

Now you can receive all the Mundoplus.tv news instantly and on your mobile. Join our channel at Telegram.