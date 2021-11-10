World

the discovery of zoologists – Corriere.it

In the 1950s the Thames had been declared “biologically dead”, but in the 1990s the recovery began and now over 100 species of fish live there, including sharks

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT
LONDON— Help, there is one shark in the Thames! The river that bathes London has come back to life: and now everything swims inside it, including ravenous predators.

And the discovery made by zoologists engaged in a project to map and conserve the fauna of the great watercourse, which crosses southern England – and the capital – for more than 300 kilometers.

In the fifties the Thames had been declared “biologically dead”: it was an open sewer reduced to a dark slime, so polluted that life in its waters was extinguished.

But give it the nineties Recovery has begun: Oxygen levels have risen and phosphorus has decreased, thanks to an improved exhaust filtration system that traps harmful chemicals.

Like this life is back on the shores of London: in addition to more than one hundred species of fish, hundreds of seals have also found a home in the estuary. But now the sharks have also arrived: different types have been sighted, which have chosen those waters as a habitat to reproduce and grow their young. Now they are studying them, to understand how many there are and what habits they have.

A good news on the nature conservation front: perhaps a little less for those brave enough to venture into the river. Just last summer, a charity swim had also taken place in the Thames; and every year there is the traditional regatta that pits Oxford against Cambridge.

Maybe Spielberg isn’t thinking about a new film: Jaws on the Thames.

November 10, 2021 (change November 10, 2021 | 10:28)

