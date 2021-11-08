the discovery-shock, here is who tested positive – Libero Quotidiano





Hyenas are also positive for Covid. No, we are not talking about those televisions that have been broadcast on Italia1 for years, but precisely about animals. This is the first case in the world of contagion of the species, found in two specimens living inside the Denver zoo, capital of Colorado (United States). This was reported by the Guardian, which also gives an account of the symptoms accused by the animals.





According to the analyzes carried out by the national veterinary laboratory, among the symptoms found above all cough. To get to the discovery of positive hyenas at Covid, it all started with many lions who got sick: at that point the zoo through the laboratory tested samples of a variety of animals, including spotted hyenas. And from these samples, two hyenas tested positive for the virus, adding to the eleven lions who had previously contracted it, along with two tigers and a snow leopard.





“Hyenas – reads a note released by the zoo – are known to be highly tolerant to anthrax, rabies and distemper. Otherwise they are healthy and are expected to recover completely ”. At the moment the two hyenas tested positive accuse a slight lethargy, nasal discharge and cough.



