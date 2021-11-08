World

the discovery-shock, here is who tested positive – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno36 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read


Hyenas are also positive for Covid. No, we are not talking about those televisions that have been broadcast on Italia1 for years, but precisely about animals. This is the first case in the world of contagion of the species, found in two specimens living inside the Denver zoo, capital of Colorado (United States). This was reported by the Guardian, which also gives an account of the symptoms accused by the animals.

Contagions and deaths, towards the fourth wave? Bulletin, the pandemic of the unvaccinated has begun: the data speak for themselves

According to the analyzes carried out by the national veterinary laboratory, among the symptoms found above all cough. To get to the discovery of positive hyenas at Covid, it all started with many lions who got sick: at that point the zoo through the laboratory tested samples of a variety of animals, including spotted hyenas. And from these samples, two hyenas tested positive for the virus, adding to the eleven lions who had previously contracted it, along with two tigers and a snow leopard.

It is not Covid, because it does not exist. The Horrendous End of This Boy: Do You Know Who He Was?

“Hyenas – reads a note released by the zoo – are known to be highly tolerant to anthrax, rabies and distemper. Otherwise they are healthy and are expected to recover completely ”. At the moment the two hyenas tested positive accuse a slight lethargy, nasal discharge and cough.

Vaccine and fourth wave risk, the lesson of Israel: after the recall, mortality zeroed

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno36 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid: boom third dose in GB, 820,000 in 3 days – Last Hour

7 days ago

Joe Biden, communion at St Patrick’s Church. “Iran? The best solution is the diplomatic one “

1 week ago

Covid, Europe still trembles. But Italy is not smiling: infections and hospitalizations on the rise

2 days ago

the girl’s father finds out and kills him. The body found after a year

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button