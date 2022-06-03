The discreet couple is revealed: a surprising declaration of love from Zendaya to Tom Holland!

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Celebrity couples love to move their fans with fiery declarations of love on social media. Indeed, the millions of people who follow them daily do not intimidate them! Together for almost over a year, Zendaya and Tom Holland spin the perfect love. On the occasion of the 26e birthday of the actor, his darling wanted to make him an adorable declaration of love. A rare thing for this very discreet couple!

Love at first sight on the set of Spider-man

It is neither more nor less than the most fashionable couple of the moment! Adored by teenagers, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been the perfect couple since they met on the set of the “Spider-Man No way home” saga. Their relationship became official when they were spotted kissing in a car on the streets of Los Angeles. The perfect couple on all levels, Zendaya and Tom love each other and don’t hesitate to let it be known.

A source confided in particular on the happiness of the two actors: “They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is happy for them! »

A sublime shot and a note of love!

Rather discreet about their private life, the star actress of the “Euphoria” series made an exception to the rule by declaring her love to Tom. To celebrate his birthday, the beautiful brunette shared a snapshot with a few words of love. Zendaya notably captioned the post: “I wish you the happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest. »

In the photo, the couple appear very complicit as they hold each other in their arms. An adorable attention which, in less than an hour, already has millions of “likes” on Instagram. A rare demonstration of love from Zendaya, who panicked the fans, delighted with this unexpected publication.

Latest articles by Germain (see everything)