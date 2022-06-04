The discreet reappearance of Meghan Markle and Harry in the Jubilee

Expected reappearance of the Dukes of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not missed the starting gun of the celebrations of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee. The city of London has turned to the celebrations for the seventieth anniversary of the reign of the monarch who has wanted to reunite her family on this special date.

The dukes of sussex They arrived in the United Kingdom this Wednesday afternoon, on a private flight from Los Angeles, accompanied by their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. Although they were not expected to participate in some Jubilee events and their public reappearance was to be this Friday at the Thanksgiving religious service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the couple followed the Trooping parade from a discreet background. the Colour. The cameras of the photographers have captured Harry and Meghan enjoying the parade from the window of the Duke of Wellington’s office at Buckingham Palace and sharing confidences with the daughters of Zara and Mike Tindall and with the Duke of Kent, among others.

As confirmed by official sources, in this edition of the Trooping the Color only the members who currently represent the Crown were going to go out on the balcony and the attention was going to focus on the most direct dynastic line, that is, Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge. Queen Elizabeth was seen visibly emotional on the balcony and very happy to be surrounded by her family.

Although there are not many images that have been seen of Meghan Markle on this day, the Duchess of Sussex wore a set in the binomial white and dark blue, while Prince Harry was in a suit. Meghan has worn a large pamela with a bow and a look with a boat neckline, which exposed her shoulders. Like them, other members of the family have not gone out on the balcony, such as Princess Beatrice of York and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli or Princess Anne’s daughter and her family. Who is not known if he was Prince Andrew, who is not part of ‘The Firm’ due to the scandals that have surrounded him in recent times.

It will be tomorrow when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally be seen in public, in a setting that is especially important for the family of Charles of England, since a religious service is being held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the same temple where the heir He married Diana of Wales in the summer of 1981.

Although not many details about Harry and Meghan’s stay in the UK have emerged, the couple is expected to be in Windsor until after the weekend. In fact, it has been rumored that on Saturday they will offer a party in Frogmore Cottage for the birthday of her daughter Lilibet, which will be attended by the Queen, who has not yet met her great-granddaughter and has barely seen Archie.