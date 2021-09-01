The discs to listen to in September

“Celestial blue” Blanco (September 3)

It is the great revelation of Italian music of recent times. Energy, shamelessness, sex, drugs, the province. The album will live up to some it has heard in Sleepless nights or Our song?

“Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” Little Simz (September 3)

She is the introverted queen of English hip hop and her debut album is a powerful blend of black music. We interviewed her.

“Certified Lover Boy” Drake (September 3)

Will our hero be able to get at least half of his “enemy” Kanye West to talk about his album? They have one thing in common: the album has been announced (there was also the single Laugh Now Cry Later) and then postponed.

“Dawn of Chromatica” Lady Gaga (September 3)

A new hyperpop (and maybe hyperpop) version of last year’s album with remixes of a lot of cool people, from Arca to Charli XCX / AG Cook through Rina Sawayama, Shygir, Mura Masa, Dorian Electra, Planningtorock.

“Black Acid Soul” Lady Blackbird (September 10)

According to Gilles Peterson she is the Grace Jones of jazz. We say he has a great voice, one of the most intense and interesting around. As he wrote Loud and Quiet, “It is hard to believe that the record is not the culmination of a career that has been going on for sixty years such are the depth, the expressiveness and the control of the voice”.

“Senjutsu” Iron Maiden (September 3)

A double album produced by Kevin Shirley and Steve Harris. “We wrote a song, rehearsed it and then put it together when it was all clear in our minds. There are some very complex songs that took a lot of hard work to make them sound exactly as we wanted them to be ».

“Protest Songs 1924-2012” The Specials (September 3)

Dance and defend. The Specials collect and remake pieces of protest music history (and more) in their own way, from the old blues to Chip Taylor through Zappa and Marley. Red thread: anti-racism.

“Friends That Break Your Heart” James Blake (September 10)

Blake says it’s a concept album. He explained to Clash that the lockdown forced him to look inward like never before. “It caused a gigantic change in my personality. It allowed me to be more creative by putting my insecurities and worries behind me ».

“Comfort to Me” Amyl and The Sniffers (September 10)

How will it sound? “It’s like watching an episode of The nanny, however, set in an Australian auto show, with Fran becoming cultured and dealing with social issues, while Sheffield drinks beer in the sun. It is a Mitsubishi Lancer that slightly exceeds the speed limit near a school. It’s understanding how cool it is to wear sweatpants in bed. It’s having someone cook your dinner when you’re broken. I am the one who is boxing empty on stage, covered in sweat, instead of just sitting quietly in a corner ».

“Star-Crossed” Kacey Musgraves (September 10)

The tradition of divorce albums continues with Kacey Musgraves. The country-pop heroine leaves Nashville behind for good and talks about sentimental breakups and maturation with realism.

“Hey What” Low (September 10)

Three years ago Double Negative had surprised everyone a bit, given the long history of the band. Hey What, which is produced as the recede by BJ Burton, will it have a similar impact? It is one of the most anticipated records by (now) vintage indie lovers.

“The Metallica Blacklist Album” Metallica (September 10)

Interesting project or disaster? It’s sort of Metallica’s self-tribute to theirs Black Album, which came out thirty years ago, a remake that involves 53 artists from various backgrounds, from Kamasi Washington to Miley Cyrus.

Loading... Advertisements

“Iron ballads” Giacomo Toni (10 September)

Giacomo Toni is a madman, a shameless provincial, an outsider who quietly makes great records. This is less extreme than Naphtha (make up for it if you don’t know it) in which it recovers a more traditional way of making songs, however, filled with meaning, expressiveness, poetry, irony. Inside there are also Antonio Gramentieri and Nicola Manzan.

“Springtime in New York” Bob Dylan (September 17)

It is not the new His Bobness album, but the sixteenth volume of the Bootleg Series dedicated to 80s records Shot of Love, Infidels and Empire Burlesque. Here a guide.

“Montero” Lil Nas X (September 17)

In the United States it is one of the most anticipated records of the year. Lil Nas X has for now released only the cover and it is not clear which pieces will be inside it (for now the singles have been released Montero, Sun Goes Down, Industry Baby). One thing is certain: the man of Old Town Road he has grown up and is not a one hit wonder.

“A Southern Gothic” Adia Victoria (September 17)

A reflection on the South of the United States (Victoria was born in South Carolina and lives in Nashville) between echoes of tradition and small sonorous heresies. “I wanted to evoke the ethereal side of the South, the humidity, the heat, the way we fall into the depths of hell and go up to heaven. I wanted to encapsulate the extreme sides of the South ».

“Lindsey Buckingham” Lindsey Buckingham (September 17)

It is Lindsey Buckingham’s first solo album in a decade and also the first since her separation from Fleetwood Mac and after a delicate heart surgery. The songs reflect “on the challenges that couples who have been together for a long time have to face”.

“It’s tomorrow already” Fast Animals and Slow Kids (September 17)

«It is a record that contains a multitude of pieces of our souls, it is a blurry image that defines what we have been during these long waits we call days. It is a hymn to the life to come, which we plan with care and never reach ».

“I wanted to be a rock star” Carmen Consoli (September 24)

After the party at the Verona Arena for the 25 years career, the first album in six years now. On the cover there is her as a child when she dreamed of being a rock star, in fact, “the kitchen table was a perfect stage, I wanted to make music and shake my head up and down, holding a real guitar”.

“Songwrights Apothecary Lab” Esperanza Spalding (September 24)

A disc of useful songs. Literally, at least in the intentions of the author who wrote these pieces (all titled Formwela and numbered) in his new creative laboratory by consulting with scholars of various subjects to compose music that has very precise effects on the human body. Between music therapy and song. Will it work?

“Gadzooks Vol 1” Caleb Landry Jones (September 24)

Awarded Best Actor in Cannes for Nitram, Caleb Landry Jones wrote the second album while working on the film with Tom Hanks Finch. Released by the “extreme” label Sacred Bones, it’s less heavy than its debut, but still weird and wild in its reinterpretation of late 1960s psychedelia.

“I’ll Be Your Mirror” AA.VV. (September 24)

A tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico and their debut album with Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten, Matt Berninger, Thurston Moore & Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines DC Supervised before he died as a Hal Willner.

“A Beginner’s Mind” Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine (September 24)

After the unsettling and electronic The Ascension, Sufjan Stevens’ record with Angelo De Augustine is heralded as a return to folk style. It was born during a kind of creative escape in Upstate New York. he speaks of “observing the world with the eyes of a child” and tries to answer the question: “What does it mean to remain human in a sick world?”.