The disease causes fatigue, bone pain and doctors find it difficult to diagnose

widespread bone pain, fatigue, memory problems and other symptoms often appear one after the other or at the same time. It then becomes difficult to identify what is happening, with even doctors having difficulty making a diagnosis.

It is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue and problems with sleep, memory, and mood“, summarizes Medline PlusUnited States National Library of Medicine.

Researchers point to fibromyalgiawhich according to the health site “increases pain sensations by affecting how the brain and spinal cord process pain and non-pain signs

Bone pain, a sign of fibromyalgia. Photo shutterstock.

causes of fibromyalgia

To date, the exact cause of fibromyalgia is unknown, but researchers believe it may be due to a problem with your The central nervous system processes pain signals.

Thus, in the health portal they are listed possible cause or trigger,

physical or emotional trauma.

Abnormal response to pain: The areas in the brain that control pain may respond differently in people with fibromyalgia.

Infection, such as a virus, although none has been identified.

Fibromyalgia, pain in various points of the body.

Keep in mind that fibromyalgia it is more common in women compared to men. Most affected group: Women between the ages of 20 and 50.

symptoms of fibromyalgia

place Mayo Clinic, The non-profit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research describes the main symptoms of fibromyalgia as:

widespread pain. The pain associated with fibromyalgia is often described as a dull, achy and persistent ache that lasts for at least three months and occurs throughout the body.

Tiredness. People usually wake up tired, although at the same time they say that they sleep a lot. The pain is capable of interrupting sleep, and many patients also present with restless leg syndrome and sleep apnea.

cognitive difficulties. A symptom commonly referred to as “fibro fog” hinders the ability to focus, pay attention, and mental concentration.

Cognitive difficulties are also present in fibromyalgia. Photo shutterstock.

On the other hand, it is worth bearing in mind that fibromyalgia usually co-exists with other conditions:

irritable bowel disease

chronic fatigue syndrome

Migraine and other types of headache

interstitial cystitis or painful bladder syndrome

temporomandibular joint disorder

postural tachycardia syndrome

Muscle pain is more common in women.

Tips for Coping with Fibromyalgia

So many related symptoms are usually a big problem on a day-to-day basis, beyond the difficulty of detecting it.

in that line, Spanish Society of Rheumatology In his Decologue Against Fibromyalgia, he spread these recommendations:

accept the pain. There is no treatment that will make the pain go away immediately. Therefore, the first step in controlling it is to accept it and accept that it can last forever and become a part of everyday life.

Control your emotions. Fibromyalgia and the chronic pain it causes alters behavior and develops anger and rage, frustration, feelings of failure, guilt and shame. Also, negative emotions. You have to be realistic and set achievable goals.

reduce stress. Identify the cause of stress and avoid situations that lead to it. It is also helpful to organize and plan daily activities and to spend time relaxing.

Avoid fatigue. Inaction is as bad as overwork. Wasting energy trying to accomplish too many goals will result in fatigue and pain. It is time to set priorities.

Practice exercise. Physical activity is a major therapeutic aspect of fibromyalgia treatment: it keeps muscles in shape, tones the cardiovascular system, reduces pain, promotes sleep, and reduces anxiety and depression.

depend on the environment. The pain is not visible and this can lead to a feeling of doubt about the patient’s reality, which can lead to social isolation. The support of family and friends will help in dealing with the disease better.

Avoid tobacco, caffeine and excessive alcohol consumption. Chronic pain can lead to depression or abandonment of healthy habits. Tobacco, which is injurious to any aspect of health, is a nervous system stimulant. The same applies to caffeine and alcohol, which can also interfere with your medication.

Self-medication is not recommended Photo Shutterstock.

avoid self-medication, Common pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs often don’t work for the chronic pain of fibromyalgia; Yes, so called opiates, which can be used as long as they are prescribed by a specialist doctor. But some drugs may fight some symptoms but be counterproductive for others.