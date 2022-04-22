The disease in a video: what happens to the Tsar

After yesterday’s meeting between Russian President Putin and the “revived” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in addition to the content of the chat between the two, the Tsar’s state of health did not go unnoticed. The video published by the Kremlin website and which is making the rounds of the web would demonstrate that Putin it is not at all well. The political scientist Iam Bremmer, on his own profile Twitter, posted a minute of the original video highlighting some close-ups and speeding up the footage. While Shoigu talks to him about Mariupol, from the Azovstal steel mill, the Russian president is seen standing still, holding himself firmly, with both hands, at the table.

Video

Putin intervenes from time to time but always does it with short words and sentences. Watching the video you get the feeling that it is almost stuck, suffering, and the stillness in front of Shoigu is an important wake-up call. Unlike the minister, who speaks fluently, leans his arms on the table and appears casual, “normal” we would say, Putin seems to be the exact opposite. And that right hand that never lets go of the table is more than a clue to the form of the Russian number one. “ Dictators can be brutal, they can be capricious but they can’t be weak “, tweeted the political scientist. Yes, because the Tsar must always try to show himself as strong and fit as he did when he gave his speech last April 12 with Aleksander Lukashenko at a very unusual distance from usual. At the end of the meeting, then, no one hug or handshake with the Belarusian ally.

Putin’s “secret” diseases

As we have dealt with several times in Giornale.it, the rumors about the diseases that the Russian president would suffer from are now widespread and numerous. Already in 2020 it was rumored that he was sick and ready to resign but he remained in the saddle even if no one really knows what happened in the two years of the pandemic. The last clue in chronological order to his state of health is represented by the walk, literally “gunslinger’s gait”, translated as “gunslinger’s walk” and could be an early sign of the Parkinson’s disease. It was the political analyst Valery Solovei who, in November 2020 hypothesized that Putin had two diseases that he still carries with him today: cancer and Parkinson, without letting the Russian public know anything.

Although the Kremlin always has denied Any approach to a malaise, Solovei stated that as early as February 2021 Putin received treatment for a degenerative disease. Another Russian source, however, had claimed that he had undergone surgery for abdominal cancer. In short, the two contemporary pathologies that Solovei talks about return. “ One is psycho-neurological in nature, the other is cancer. The second diagnosis is much, much more dangerous than the first as Parkinson’s does not threaten the physical state, it only limits public appearances. “, stated the analyst in 2020. As we know, Putin’s theories about Parkinson’s resurfaced in March after being seen limping during a demonstration.

The emotional state

Another clue that provides further evidence on the state of health of Russian President Vladimir Putin was given by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stating that the Tsar is working on schedule “ extremely irregular “, but it’s “ emotionally fine “What you think about a possible illness is about the time “extremely irregular” with which Putin faces his daily life: why on earth? Ordinary administration or absolute need for rest for health reasons? Why can such a precise man, in such a delicate moment, be allowed to work irregularly? We will never know, or maybe we will, but certainly not before the war is over.