The disease of adolescence

For a while, I had not attended a string of parents from different social strata in which the stage of adolescence is conceived as something abnormal that occurs in the normal development of children, which is feared and the worst is expected. I have never been able to find out who invented such inconsistency, but it is a definition that has permeated many parents to the point of making them think with terror that the child they conceived with all their love will become someone who will make their lives impossible.

The complaint of the majority of parents is based on an alleged rebellion that they foist on them before having given the first sign of violation of the rule, everyone is warned against it. Rebellion that has many nuances, from the search for social and gender identity, through mishandling by parents, to child abuse and mistreatment in all its forms. It is not just an issue for adolescents, it is a phenomenon that moves in both directions of the parent/child equation and develops in the dynamics of each family.

The truth is that the margins of that equation have been diluted and there is such a reversal of roles in it that adolescents, full of power, rule their homes and, worse still, behave like true tyrants who corner their parents in their own homes. homes creating absolute chaos in the administration of authority, which they take advantage of to achieve the basic golden dream of every teenager: to do what they please without parental control.

The typical development of children is an evolutionary process of thought and emotion from initial sensorimotor stages to the stage of formal operations that, according to Jean Piaget, begins from preadolescence, from the age of 12 onwards until the consolidation of adulthood. . At this stage the individual is trained from the cognitive point of view to understand the complexity of life, the good and the bad, the responsibilities, the duties and the rights, the norm, the authority.

Adolescence is the moment in our existence when we are faced for the first time with the dichotomy between behaving well or badly with a clear knowledge of the regulations and with full awareness of the decision we make. It is a great challenge for each one to define mental health in adulthood.

The breaking point is in the way in which adults face the situation of guiding our children, not in a natural disorder of age, because such a thing does not exist. Of course, it also depends on the way we adults were educated, it is a transgenerational matter of transmission of emotional education.

That is why rebelliousness should not be considered as something inherent to the stage, because it can be a natural response to mishandling of parental authority that leads an adolescent to respond to probable physical or psychological abuse, which is why many adolescents of both sexes are misdiagnosed as defiant oppositionists.

