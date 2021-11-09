the disease that deprived him of hearing as a child and the “miracle” of recovery at the age of 70

At the age of seventy, Lou Ferrigno continues to be in great shape, even though this has not always been the case throughout his life. Finally, after the operation undergone a few months ago due to an ear infection he had as a child, he was able to get his hearing again, revealing: “It’s like a dream come true”. For most of his life, in fact, Ferrigno wore the device, also following lip-reading courses. The actor has expressed his discontent more than once, saying: “Such severe hearing loss doesn’t just affect my everything; for this I had to work hard every day ”.

Lou Ferrigno and training to defend against bullies

When he was little, young Lou lost the use of his hearing and was forced to use a hearing aid. He tried in every way to overcome his problem and deal with the bullies that made him uncomfortable, especially through the use of strength through the care of his body with bodybuilding: “I wanted to be strong – revealed the actor – and reach the rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger”. Even at the age of seventy, the actor continues to train, as do his colleagues Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. Eat fish, eggs, fruit, vegetables, excluding fried foods, however, continuing to train and getting protein at every meal.

In February 2021, the actor underwent an operation, finally getting a cochlear implant that allows him to feel everything around him again. Through a rehabilitation phase, the actor will be able to get his hearing back. Besides Hulk, Lou Ferrigno has also starred in films such as Hercules, The Adventures of the Incredible Hercules, A policeman as a friend, Hard pieces … and limp, Generation Iron, Mom what a night !, The Scorpion King 4 – the conquest of power.

