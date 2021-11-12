the disease, the emotion in the commentary and the link with rowing – Corriere.it

Galeazzi took care of all sports, from football to tennis, from cycling to skiing, but his name remains inextricably linked to rowing. Merit of the Abbagnale

Giampiero Galeazzi, historical sports journalist, died at the age of 75. He had been ill for some time and had been hospitalized in intensive care at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for weeks.

one Sunday afternoon in 2018 and Giampiero Galeazzi shows up at Sunday in, by her friend Mara Venier, in a wheelchair. He has diabetes problems, swollen legs, a study full of cables and someone advises him not to risk it. A few days later he regrets it, because everyone thinks he is very ill and a former champion like him cannot say goodbye like this: I was wrong to present myself that way: on social media they have already given me the funeral. The truth is that I have just had an operation on my left knee, I move on crutches. Health goes up and down, like on a roller coaster. I have pressure changes, swollen legs. When I get excited my hands shake.

Gi, the emotion, that feeling that he first introduced in the commentary when he accompanied in 1988 iAbbagnale brothers

to the Olympic gold medal in Seoul: East Germany is found, but the Italian bow. the first to win. A’free rein emotion, to make the televisions tremble, to make an epic sport that until then had lived a bit in the shadows, an emotion screamed with all the voice in the body.

Yep, the body. Galeazzi was also known by the nickname of Steak (Mara Venier had a lot of fun calling him that) given to him by the journalist Gilberto Evangelisti, thanks to whom he had been hired by Rai, on the radio. It was 1970, one day I had to go to play a double tennis with Renato Venturini, who worked on the radio, recalled Galeazzi interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport. I went to pick him up at the headquarters in via del Babuino and he introduced myself to my colleagues in sport. I was tall and massive, so Gilberto Evangelisti came up with the phrase: “Ren, who am I Bisteccone?”.

Galeazzi dealt with all sports, from football to tennis, from cycling to skiing, but its name remains indissolubly related to rowing. Thanks to Abbagnale if this sport became popular, thanks to him if he made it popular: Parties. The important thing for Italy to keep in contact with the treads. Giuseppe and Carmine put their bow in front of all the others. Dry and dry departure of the big brothers of Castellamare. Let’s go Giuseppe, let’s go Carmine. 37 shots right now. They advance inexorably with their cleaver shovels….

In his youth, he too had been Italian single champion in 1967 and in the double with Giuliano Spingardi in 1968, the year in which he participated in the selections for the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. When Napoli won the Scudetto in 1987, he passed the microphone to Maradona in the strippers and reinvented him as an interviewer: a show more than a chronicle.

He was overflowing in everything, eager for new experiences, even in the world of entertainment: he inevitably became a “character”, even the object of imitations. Since 1994 he has proposed himself in the unprecedented role of entertainer in Sunday In, unaware of the pitfalls that await him (songs, sketches, ballets), heedless of criticism. It was enough for him to smile at everything, to show self-irony. The following year he returned to conducting 90 minutes (which he drove from ’92 to ’99).

In 1996 Pippo Baudo wants him at the 46 Sanremo Festival 1996. Then we see him next to Antonella Clerici, during the 1998 World Cup in France. Nothing is missing: with Gaia De Laurentiis protagonist of “Up and down” and with Milly Carlucci of “Where your heart takes you”. On the occasion of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, Galeazzi returns to lead the daily streak (with Marco Mazzocchi, Luisa Corna) World Nights and, in 2003, Uncork the stage And Sports Sunday. Let’s go win was his battle cry. He will certainly have shouted it in this last one as well.