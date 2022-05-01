The Dismissed from Club América for the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul

Only a few hours left until the America club attend their last meeting in the regular phase of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022where the set of Ferdinand Ortiz will face the Blue Cross Celestial Machineduring the development of the so-called Young Classic.

The latest statements

Prior to the kick-off whistle of the match mentioned above, Federico Vinas He attended a press conference where he shared the philosophy that the coach has implemented within the first team and with what mentality they will face the cement workers.

“He (Fernando Ortiz) always tells us to keep in mind not to think further and the results we have had where we were in the felling is a motivation to gain momentum and strength because nobody gave us anything, today we are at the top and that is a motivation to go as far as possible. ‘Tano’ does not let us think further, only today and now it is Cruz Azul and then we will think about the results that suit us”, emphasized the Uruguayan striker.

Update and information

In relation to the Matchday 17it is important to mention and emphasize that the Eagles of America They will jump onto the pitch with a noticeable loss within their ranks, where the main protagonist will be Roger Martínez, Colombian striker who It will be out of Ortiz’s plans, because the player accumulated a total of 5 yellow cards during the development of this competition. Let us remember that the last carton was received when America he faced the Miguel Herrera’s Tigerson the Sultan of the North.

In addition, the player must comply with and respect football inactivity and pay a fine of 60 UMAS.