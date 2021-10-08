News

the Disney adventure with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

From an attraction in an amusement park to an adventure to be experienced

There are many inspirations that can be at the basis of the creation of new cinematic worlds. There are works that take their lymph from literary productions, those who, especially in modern times, have found the most seething fuel in comics, who else have taken from the videogame universe to remove the joystick from the viewer and place it in front of a traditional vision. There are also times when intuition comes from places to be considered unexpected, such as the idea of ​​making a film like Jungle Cruise starting from the homonymous tourist attraction present inside the Disney theme parks. Intuition that from the subject has been expanding, seasoning itself with references to a classic such as The queen of Africa from John Huston with the two stars Katharine Hepburn And Humphrey Bogart and adding a sprinkle of the saga’s evil hexes and beliefs Pirates of the Caribbean. A mixture of gimmicks and genres that together set up the passage through the streams and rapids of the wildest jungle, from which to expect adventures apparently impossible to deal with and guaranteed entertainment.

While certainly seeking the approval and involvement of a rather young type of viewer, for this making use of that excellent spirit of a children’s film that he totally manages to channel within himself, Jungle Cruise it is the most common of tales and yet no less exciting. The halo of leisure cinema makes the stylist figure of the film very marked, returning to the work directed by Jaume Collet-Serra the recreational rituals with which you can get lost in the waterways of the Amazon lands, those that the characters are not afraid to navigate and on which they lead us with fun and recklessness.

