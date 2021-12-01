The Disney and Marvel films that will be released in theaters in early 2022

On the occasion of the 44th edition of the Sorrento Professional Cinema Days, Disney Italia presented the calendar of films released in Italian cinemas during the first seven months of 2022, with some previews for the rest of the year. Among the titles announced, there are also films produced by Marvel Studios, Pixar and 20th Century Fox.

Below is the complete list, with release dates and synopsis:

• The King’s Man – The Origins

The King’s Man – The Origins, the 20th Century Studios feature film that reveals the origins of the first independent intelligence agency, will arrive on January 5th in Italian cinemas. When the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history come together to organize a war to wipe out millions of lives, one man will have to race against time to stop them. The King’s Man – The Origins is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

• The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

Directed by Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro, the film Searchlight Pictures The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley will arrive on January 27 in Italian cinemas. In the film, a young and ambitious merry-go-round, with a knack for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, associates with a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than him. The cast of the film includes Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper, Academy Award nominee Cate Blanchett, Academy Award nominee Toni Collette, Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe, Academy Award nominee Richard Jenkins, Academy Award nominee Oscar Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and Academy Award nominee David Strathairn.

• The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in Italian cinemas from February 3, tells the extraordinary story of the rise, fall and redemption of telepredicator Tammy Faye Bakker. Between the 1970s and 1980s, Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker, both of humble origins, managed to create the largest religious television network in the world and a theme park. Known for her message of love, acceptance and prosperity, Tammy Faye became a legend for her lashes, her unique way of singing and her desire to reach people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial irregularities, rivalries and scandals demolished the empire the two had so painstakingly built. Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Abe Sylvia, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is produced by Jessica Chastain, pga, Kelly Carmichael, pga, Rachel Shane, pga, and Gigi Pritzker. The film stars Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio.

• Murder on the Nile

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel, Murder on the Nile will arrive on February 10 in Italian cinemas. Twentieth Century Studios directed by Kenneth Branagh is a daring mystery-thriller about emotional chaos and the fatal consequences of obsessive love. Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s vacation in Egypt aboard an elegant steamship turns into a terrifying search for the killer when a perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set in an epic setting, featuring sweeping desert vistas and the majestic pyramids of Giza, this story of unbridled passion and jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of flawless-looking travelers, with twists that will leave audiences in suspense to shocking final revelation. Murder on the Nile stars five-time Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh as iconic detective Hercule Poirot, alongside an all-star cast of suspects including Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar® nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

• Red

In Italian cinemas from March 10, the Disney and Pixar movie Red stars Mei Lee, a clumsy and self-confident 13-year-old, torn between remaining a disciplined daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her mother, Ming, is protective, if not slightly bossy, and never strays from her daughter – an embarrassing reality for a teenager like her. And as if the changes in his interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever he gets too excited (which basically means ALWAYS), he transforms into a giant red panda! Red is directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short film Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

• Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Directed by Sam Raimi, the Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive on May 4th in Italian cinemas. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez.

• Bob’s Burger – The Movie

Bob’s Burger – The Movie, the film adaptation of the long-running American animated sitcom of the same name created by Loren Bouchard, will arrive on May 25 in Italian cinemas.

• Thor: Love and Thunder

The Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in Italian cinemas on July 6. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who reprise their roles, while Christian Bale plays the antagonist.

• Lightyear – The true story of Buzz

It will arrive in Italian cinemas insummer of 2022 the Disney and Pixar movies Lightyear – The true story of Buzz, the new action adventure about the origins of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy of Toy Story, featuring the legendary Space Ranger who would win over generations of fans. Lightyear – The true story of Buzz is directed by Angus MacLane, Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator, who co-directed Finding Dory 2016. The film is produced by Galyn Susman (the short Toy Story: A whole other world).

For the second half of 2022 they were instead confirmed (still without a precise date), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the second chapter of Avatar.

Read also:

Enter the Telegram channel of Fumettologica, click here. Or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.