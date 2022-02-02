The Disney + line-up – Cinematografo

Disney + has shared the line-up for the entire EMEA region, which includes some of its highly anticipated general entertainment titles and studio productions, suitable for all. One of the most anticipated series of the year has finally debuted on the streaming platform, Pam & Tommy with Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen. The first three episodes are available from today, Wednesday 2 February, while the new episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

In the wake of Pam & Tommythe second part of the eleventh season of The Walking Deadfollowed by The King’s Man – The Origins on February 23. Among the novelties of March there will be the Disney and Pixar films Red which will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday 11 March, while Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures will be available from Friday 25 March. In the end, Moon Knight debuts exclusively on Disney + on Wednesday, March 30.

Disney + has also confirmed the debut date of the series How I Met Your Father which will be available from Wednesday 11 May exclusively on the streaming platform.

Over the next few months, they will also arrive on Disney + The Dropout, The Kardashians, Pistol And West Side Story. These titles join a wide range of TV series and movies already available for streaming, including Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence, Only Murders in the Buildingthe Marvel series Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett and the Disney movie Encanto.

Disney + is launching an EMEA-wide advertising campaign, “House of Disney +,” which chronicles the streaming platform’s unique line-up and iconic Disney storytelling. The aim of the campaign is to impress people with the full range of TV series and movies available to subscribers.

An even more effective parental control system ensures that Disney + remains a viewing experience suitable for all family members. In addition to the “Child Profile” already present on the platform, subscribers can set content access limits for a more adult audience and create profiles with access via PIN, to ensure maximum peace of mind for parents.