The Disney to see on TV

Like every year, the magic that accompanies the Christmas holidays can not do without the Rai programming dedicated to all lovers of great Disney classics. While all the houses are filled with warmth and joy, alongside the exchange of gifts and moments of play and conviviality, also the great Disney animated films they are one of the essential elements of every Christmas.

Photo Source: Disney Facebook

In fact, every year adults nostalgic for the adventures of their childhood and children fascinated by the stories of heroes and princesses, gather in front of the TV waiting to see some of the most beloved Disney cartoons.

Disney cartoons and films chosen by Rai to accompany Christmas 2021

Even this year the schedule of the three Rai networks it is very varied and collects great classics of the past years (Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Aristocats) but also more recent films or cartoons like the Mary Poppins sequel, “The Return of Mary Poppins“(2018) starring Emily Blunt and”Maleficent-Lady of Evil“(2019) starring Angelina Jolie. There are also many Christmas-themed productions on the program such as the films”The Christmas Waltz“(2020) and”A Christmas Carousel“(2020) and”Feliz Navidad“(2020).

The animated film “Looking for Dory“(2016), sequel to the hit film” Finding Nemo “.

In short, starting from 22 December 2021 the Rai program schedule will accompany the days of celebration until January 6, 2022, the day of the Epiphany which, as usual, represents the end of all the Christmas holidays:

• 22 December, Rai 2: Crimes in Paradise – Special Holidays

• December 23, Rai 2: The Christmas Waltz

• 24 December, Rai 2: A timeless Christmas

• 25 December, Rai 2: A Christmas Carousel

• December 26, Rai 1: Maleficent – Mistress of evil

• December 26, Rai 2: Feliz NaviDAD

• December 27, Rai 1: Cinderella

• December 28, Rai 3: Alita – Angel of battle

• December 30, Rai 1: The beauty and the Beast

• December 31, Rai 2: The Aristocats

• January 5, Rai 1: The Return of Mary Poppins

• January 6, Rai 2: Looking for Dory

The Rai programming and in any case updating and for this reason it could undergo variations during the month of December.