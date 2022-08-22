The disorder against which Jennifer Aniston has been fighting for decades

04/19/2022 Updated 04/21/2022 at 2:03 p.m.



Known as the ‘girlfriend of America’, actress Jennifer Aniston has been honest in an interview with ‘People’ about a problem that has been dragging on for decades: insomnia. The 53-year-old actress has had problems sleeping since she was 30, something that has caused her episodes of sleepwalking and anxiety: «When we are young we think we are invincible and you don’t start noticing the effects of lack of sleep until it’s your birthday,” says Aniston, who adds that at first she accepted the problem but one day you realize that the effects of lack of sleep affects your work your mental function and your physical.

Still, Aniston put off seeking medical help thinking her sleep problems weren’t a priority in her life. Until he realized that he needed a solution: “It became something that I was really struggling with. Used to be last on the list but you really can’t meet the three pillars of health, which are diet, exercise and sleep, because you can’t exercise and you can’t eat well if you haven’t slept well because your biological clock is completely messed up.”

The Friends star even stated that she became a sleepwalker, something that, fortunately, no longer happens to her: « One night I woke up to the house alarms . At least there is a positive side, the body tells you: ‘Now don’t go out and activate the alarm again, okay?’ This doesn’t happen to me anymore », she says.

A star with school problems



Daughter of the actor John Aniston and also the actress and model, Nancy Dow, Jennifer Aniston was born in New York on February 11, 1969. After a complicated childhood with school problems, the separation of her parents when she was 10 years old and a bad relationship with her mother, the actress decided that acting was her thing and studied for it at ‘New York’s High School of the Performing Arts’.

Aniston landed in 1994 what will surely have been the biggest role of her career. From 1994 to 2004, she played the legendary Rachel Green in ‘Friends’, a role that earned her a Grammy in 2000.

The actress has not been so lucky in love. One of her earliest known relationships was with actor Tate Donovan, who played Joshua on “Friends.” In the mythical series she also met matthew perry with whom she was associated for a time. Her great love was surely actor brad pitt whom she began dating in 1998. They were married in 2000 in a ceremony attended by 200 guests. Love only lasted five years until it crossed the life of actor Angelina Jolie.

Aniston hasn’t given up when it comes to marriage. In May 2011, the actress began a relationship with her professional partner Justin Theroux . They got engaged in 2012 after a romantic dinner and married in 2015. Luck was not on Aniston’s side either: they divorced in 2018.