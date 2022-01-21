the displacements that trigger the controls

The Inland Revenue focuses on cars, new purchases but also subsequent management costs. The checks are triggered in 2022, let’s see in which cases.

The Tax Authority increase fiscal controls in 2022. Citizens will be constantly under the watchful eye of the Revenue Agency and every operation, movement or act apparently of dubious legitimacy will be examined. The intent is fight tax evasion and money laundering but not only the criminals will be targeted by the tax authorities. Every taxpayer will be monitored in every aspect of his or her life. Current accounts, bank transfers, expenses, payments, donations, every movement must be traceable and the cause well defined. In addition, the Revenue Agency will verify the requirements for access to bonuses or other services requested and will check the car owned. Yes, pay attention to the vehicle in your possession because it could trigger the tax authorities.

Debts, attention, here is what the Tax Authority cannot foreclose in 2022: the truth you do not expect

Tax, which cars will be checked?

The Inland Revenue will check all subject vehicles to the super stamp. We are talking about cars with power above 185 kW or 251 hp. The amount to be paid is 20 euro for every kilowatt higher than 185 even if the figure is reduced by 40% after five years, by 70% after ten years and 85% after fifteen years.

Car tax, late payment is very expensive: penalties and interest for motorists

Tax checks will then focus on vintage and historic cars. The latter must have at least twenty years of registration, they must be registered in the Historical Register of the Italian Motorcycle Federation or in the Italian Historical Automotoclub or in the Historical Register of Lancia, Italian Alfa Romeo or Italian Fiat. Road traffic it’s possible when they respect each other the conditions foreseen. Vintage cars, on the other hand, are of historical collectible interest registered in a special register. They cannot circulate freely given that they are not registered in the Public Automobile Register but only on the occasion of rallies and events.

Other fiscal controls

Tax checks start from the moment you purchase a car to continue later. This is because both the cost of the vehicle and the operating costs are relevant. Payments relating to car tax, insurance, maintenance, repairs and additional policies are in the sights of the tax authorities. Likewise, they are subject to contracted tax audits rental, leasing, expenses for trams, trains, buses, spare parts. The Revenue Agency will check the balance between expenditure and income since if the expenses were to be greater than the income, an undeclared income could be assumed.