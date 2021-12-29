the distinction between vaccinated with three and two doses is ready. And the obligation reappears – Time





Tomorrow will be the key day with the decision of the CTS and then of the government on the quarantine for the close contacts of positive Covid cases, eliminated in South Africa and Israel. The more rigorous hypothesis foresees a reduction of isolation from seven to five days only for those who have received the three doses of the vaccine. But the Corriere della Sera reports that it is an option on the table deemed useless, above all because it would change little on ensuring essential services. Regional governors are calling for a total elimination of the obligation to remain in isolation in case of close contact for those who have three doses of the vaccine, while those who have already received two doses should remain isolated for five days.





Scientists are currently being described as skeptical of the policy proposal and don’t want to loosen their grip so much. The other hypothesis under consideration is therefore that of revising the definition of close contact. Furthermore, after the holiday period, work will return to work on the extent of the vaccination obligation for public administration employees, to then extend it to other workers. There was a long discussion on this point in the control room on December 22nd, without reaching an agreement. But the issue is ready to be tackled again.



