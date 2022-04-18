The DISTRESSING messages of Johnny Depp revealed in the trial against Amber Heard

The war does not end between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. The defamation trial in which the actor accuses his ex-wife continues to reveal new details of their stormy relationship. Now, to the history of violence and abuse, are added disturbing messages in which Depp refers to Amber as an “corpse”.

It was last April 13 when text messages were read on the stand that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean he had sent his neighbor and old friend, isaac baruchin the year 2016, at which time the Hollywood couple was still engaged.

“I hope Amber’s body is decomposing in the fucking trunk of a Honda Civic,” the text read, according to court footage posted on Twitter. Depp also wrote about Heard: “That ruined such a fucking great life we ​​had for a while.”

Heard and Amber met on the set of a movie and got married in 2015. Photo: Getty Images

Baruch, for his part, acknowledged these messages as real and said, “I see it here. Yes, it was written”. However, he called Heard’s accusations “fraudulent” and defended the actor. When asked if he knew if Depp committed domestic violence against Heard, he said: “I never saw or witnessed any kind of claim being said”.

“It’s not fair. It’s not right what she did and what happened for so many people to be affected by this,” Baruch later added, expressing his anger at the “fake photos taken” of Heard’s bruised face “and posted in the tabloids,” as well as “false narratives and the way Heard obtained a false domestic violence claim to extort and blackmail” Depp.

Similar text messages between Depp and the actor Paul Bettany were previously shared during the actor’s defamation lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun in London in 2020. Jhonny sued the publisher for using the term “wife beater” in an article focused on Heard’s accusations, but lost when messages surfaced in which Depp talked about “drown and burn his ex-wife”as revealed by the newspaper.

The former couple accuse each other of physical and psychological abuse during their marriage. Photo: Getty Images

The case Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

The case began in a Virginia court in a lawsuit Depp, 58, filed against Heard, 35, for 50 million dollarsafter the actress will narrate her experiences as domestic abuse survivor in an opinion piece Washington Post in 2018.

Although the article never mentioned Depp by name, the actor’s lawyers said Heard’s references to his client were clear, adding that the publication had damaged Depp’s career and reputation.

The former couple met on the set of the film The Rum Diary in 2011 and they married in 2015. Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 and obtained a restraining order for domestic violence against the actor, in addition to accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her during “volatile episodes” under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Johnny Depp continues to deny all the accusations against her.

