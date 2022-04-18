Entertainment

The DISTRESSING messages of Johnny Depp revealed in the trial against Amber Heard

The war does not end between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. The defamation trial in which the actor accuses his ex-wife continues to reveal new details of their stormy relationship. Now, to the history of violence and abuse, are added disturbing messages in which Depp refers to Amber as an “corpse”.

It was last April 13 when text messages were read on the stand that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean he had sent his neighbor and old friend, isaac baruchin the year 2016, at which time the Hollywood couple was still engaged.

