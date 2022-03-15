The distribution of Darkrai in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl is detailed

We bring again an interesting message shared recently that is related to one of the most outstanding titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

Official images of the event have now been shared darkray in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl. It lasts from April 1 to May 1 and allows us to get the Pokémon through an object that we will receive via a Mysterious Gift.

This is what it looks like:

Remember that Arceus’s has also been detailed. We leave you with all the details:

There’s a pair of rare Pokémon waiting for you in the Sinnoh region! If you follow the steps below, you can get Arceus and Darkrai during your adventures in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Gleaming Pearl. They will be a great asset for your team! To get Arceus, you must have save data for Pokémon Legends: Arceus on your Nintendo Switch console and have completed all of its quests. You will also need to enter the Hall of Fame and obtain the National Pokédex in Pokémon Shining Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl. Once you’ve met these requirements, you’ll need to return to your room in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Gleaming Pearl to get an item called the Azure Flute. Afterward, head to the Spear Columns, on top of Mount Corona, and Arceus will appear before you. Prepare yourself well to face this powerful Pokémon! If you want to add Darkrai to your party, you’ll need to obtain the Membership Card item through the Mystery Gift feature of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Glistening Pearl during the period between new moons. You must also be part of the Hall of Fame and have obtained the National Pokédex. Once you’ve done that, you can travel to Newmoon Island, where you’ll find Darkrai. Please note that in order to receive the Azure Flute in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Gleaming Pearl, it will be necessary to install the update (ver. 1.3.0) which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16 at 01:00 (UTC).

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

