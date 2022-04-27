The disturbing disappearance of Debanhi Escobar unleashes outrage in Mexico

In response, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who made fighting violence in Mexico a central campaign promise, said the committee’s recommendations were being heeded. In one of his press conferences last week, he pledged the support of the federal government to solve the murder of Debanhi Escobar and said that injustice in Mexico was a thing of the past.

“In addition to corruption, what has hurt Mexico the most, because they go hand in hand, is impunity,” López Obrador said. “That is why we speak of zero impunity, that the crimes that are committed be punished.”

But in Nuevo León, authorities have been less emphatic about the crisis. Last week, the state attorney general, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, cited the “lack of communication” between families, as well as the “rebelliousness” of young people as the cause of most of the disappearances of women, adding that the Most of the people who were disappeared were due to “a voluntary situation”.

Prior to Escobar’s case, public outrage had been building for weeks over a series of disappearances of young women in Monterrey, which seemed evidence of negligence by authorities.

Yolanda Martínez, 26, disappeared on March 31. According to her brother Jesús de ella, the authorities took two weeks to visit her house. And she still hasn’t been found.