The disturbing film with Nicole Kidman that you must see on HBO Max

hbo max It has an impressive catalog of movies and series for all genres and tastes. If your thing is drama, mystery or psychological terror, then you should not miss this film that mixes these three genres.

On this platform we can find The Killing of a Sacred Deeralso known in Spanish as The sacrifice of a sacred deer. It is a film of the year 2017, directed by the Greek Yorgos Lanthimos (The lobster, The favorite) and starring a luxury cast: Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell Y Barry Keoghan.

The story introduces us to Steven (Farrell), a prestigious surgeon who lives with his wife Anna (Kidman), a successful ophthalmologist, and her two children. One day, Steven meets Martin, a 16-year-old teenager who lost his father in a car accident. Steven quickly feels the need to protect him and help him through his grief, but as the teen becomes more involved with the family, the family will begin to be stalked and drawn into dangerous revenge.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan shine in this psychological thriller.

It’s about a great psychological thriller, which becomes mixed with terror. After its premiere at the Cannes Festival, the film was very well received by critics and the public, highlighting the performance of Keoghan and the script and direction of Lanthimos.

One of the reasons why you should not miss The Killing of a Sacred Deer it’s because it features great performances, from both adults and teens. The performances of Colin Farrell Y Nicole Kidman they are excellent, but who stands out above all is Barry Keoghan, who has already shown that he has what it takes to captivate audiences with twisted characters. It is no coincidence that the Irish actor has been selected to play the Joker in the film. batmanby Matt Reeves.

Also, the pace and growth of the plot are completely captivating. What at first begins as a simple drama suddenly changes tone and turns into a violent and terrifying film, with disturbing and distressing scenes. The film is inspired by a Greek tragedy, so it covers themes such as revenge and death.

Another fact to take into account is that it had the distribution of A24an independent production company that has been releasing films for years that have captivated viewers such as Midsommar, Ex Machina, The Witch, Uncut Gems, Hereditary, among many others. Therefore, one can expect a cool and original moviewith unexpected twists and a story that goes beyond the standards.

A great film to enjoy on HBO Max.

Without a doubt, The Killing of a Sacred Deer it’s a great option if you’re looking for something to push you out of your comfort zone and keep you on the edge of your seat. Also, if you are a fan of the work of Yorgos Lanthimos, you can not miss this gem that does not disappoint. You can find it in hbo max.

