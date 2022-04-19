The disturbing image of a missing girl on the “highway of death” in Mexico | News Univision Latin America

The photograph of a girl alone, who seems to be waiting at the foot of the most dangerous road in Mexico, has become, in a matter of days, the graphic representation of the serious missing women problem that afflicts that country.
In the devastating snapshot, released on social networks, Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, 18, can be seen, who at that time was wearing, according to the location file of the Nuevo León State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), “a white tank top, dark baggy pants, and dark Converse sneakers.
Who took the image?
The photograph of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa was taken by a driver of a vehicle from an application (although none in particular is identified) in the early hours of April 9, and it was, until last week, the only evidence of the girl’s disappearance.
It was the Escobar family who confirmed in an Instagram account, opened to locate Debanhi Susana, who confirmed the authenticity of the image after it was speculated to be fake.
A few hours before his disappearance, on the night of Friday, April 8, Escobar Bazaldúa had attended a party with two friends at a country house located in the municipality of Escobedo, on the outskirts of the city of Monterrey, capital of the northern state of New Lion.
According to the investigations carried out by the FGE The two friends left the place before Escobar.
Sometime later they called a contact driving an enforcement car to pick up Escobar Bazaldúa. As stated, the driver made the trip without being at the service of any application.
Nothing is known about what happened from the moment the contacted driver passed through Escobar Bazaldúa to the party and the moment he took the image in which he can be seen at the foot of the road.
Escobar Bazaldúa’s friends assured that it was the same driver Who sent you the photo?
Videos, keys in the investigation
A week after being reported missing, new details were provided by the authorities to the girl’s relatives, including that they have located 15 security cameras from the place of the party to the place where it was left by the driver, who until now has not been publicly identified nor is it known if he has been located.
According to what her father, Mario Escobar, declared this weekend to Noticieros Televisa, in the revised images of the security cameras they detected that, after the driver left her, Escobar Bazaldúa Requested support at a trucking company facility after walking down the road.
It is on this company that the state authorities are focusing their investigations because, according to Mario Escobar, in the videos your daughter is appreciated entering to your facilities.
The girl’s father also mentioned that after the reward of 100,000 pesos ($5,000) was announced, he has received multiple calls that are already being analyzed by the authorities.
Disappearances increase in Nuevo León
In one month, between March 15 and April 15, according to official data, in the state of Nuevo León they have disappeared 24 women.
So far this 2022, 62 women They have been reported as missing according to the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons (RNPDNO). In total, according to the same registry they are 199 peoplewomen and men, who have been reported as not locatable in that period.
The state of Nuevo Leon is the fourth entity of Mexico with more disappearances, behind the State of Mexico, 10, 848; Tamaulipas, 11,923; and Jalisco, 14,937.
The United Forces for Our Disappeared of Nuevo León (FUNDENL) and the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center have agreed that the historic crisis of disappearances in that Mexican state is a clear example of what is happening at the national level.