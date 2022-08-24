The disturbing Netflix miniseries that has already surpassed Manifest

Just as we once told you why you should see Manifest if you liked science fiction (and, above all, if you were a fan of lost) now we are going to tell you everything about the production that does not stop generating an impact among the users of Netflix. We are talking about a production that arrived on the platform less than a week ago and is already among the most watched, ranked second worldwide behind another platform phenomenon such as The Sandman.

We are talking about echoesa miniseries that has a total of seven episodes and that premiered on the platform on August 19. vanessa gazy was the creator of this production where the protagonists are figures like Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, Celia Weston, Jonathan Tucker, Daniel Sunjata, and Michael O’Neill. Are you interested in suspense productions? Then we tell you what this brand new story is about.

echoes revolves around Leni and Gina, two twin sisters who for years have secretly exchanged with each other and this led to them ending up having a double life. The problem will arise when one of the two disappears and makes the lives they had built since they were children come crashing down. From here the problems that will be developed in this miniseries of Netflix with episodes lasting, on average, about 45 minutes.

The big question is whether this story will continue beyond the seven chapters that hit the platform last week. The truth is that, considering that it was presented as a miniseries, it seems unlikely that we will see an extension. In any case, if you still have the illusion that production will extend even further, the logical thing would be to wait until the end of 2023. Would you like to see more episodes?

+Michelle Monaghan’s next project

Regardless of what happens to echoes and the possibility of seeing new chapters of this series, it should be noted that the protagonist’s agenda seems quite busy. There are four projects that appear in the profile of IMDb of michelle monaghanamong which stands out a series entitled Bad Monkey where he will share a cast with figures such as Vince Vaughn, Natalie Martinez and John Ortiz. It is a series of AppleTV+ Focused on Andrew Yancya detective who is demoted to restaurant inspector in Florida, but for whom the appearance of a severed arm will be the gateway to the world of corruption in Florida and the Bahamas.