the disturbing thriller starring Cillian Murphy

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix: the miniseries based on the true story of a Swedish criminal

Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy star in Night Flight.jpg Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy star in the movie Night Flight.jpg

What is Cillian Murphy’s thriller about, which can be seen on Netflix

“On an overnight flight, Lisa discovers that a passenger is planning assassinate the deputy secretary of homeland security and then involve her in the plot”, describes the official synopsis.

But that argument leaves little to taste. Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams) take a plane bound for Miami, thinking that everything was going to be normal, but he is about to experience the most disturbing hours of his life.

Minutes after takeoff, Lisa begins to talk to jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy), his seat mate on the flight, who confesses to her that he is involved in a plot to assassinate the Commissioner of Homeland Security.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix: Denzel Washington’s film that lasts two hours and is all the rage

Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy in the thriller Night Flight.jpg Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy in the thriller Night Flight.jpg

The worst part of that nightmare is not the revelation that Jackson made to her, but that your cooperation is essential to carry out the strategic plan. Lisa won’t be able to refuse to help because the consequences would be devastating.

Night Flight is listed on Netflix as a thriller of horror, intrigue and suspense. The production directed by the American screenwriter Wes Craven, is suitable for older than 13 years.

The film was released in September 2005, but it is a very good option to see the weekend. has only one hour and 25 minutes of duration.

In addition to the renowned Cillian Murphy and Rachel McAdams, Brian Cox, Jayma Mays, Laura Johnson, Jack Scalia, Mary Kathleen Gordon, Colby Donaldson, Robert Pine, Terry Press, Brittany Oaks, Carl Gilliard participate.