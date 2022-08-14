The disturbing video in which the model accused of killing her boyfriend attacks him in an elevator

Courtney Taylor, as she calls herself on social networks, was popular for the photos she shared through OnlyFans and has more than 2,000,000 followers on Instagram, but now she is also known for a serious murder accusation against her partner.

The influencer was arrested in recent days by the authorities in Hawaii, after gathering evidence that incriminated her for allegedly stabbing him in the kitchen of the apartment they shared in the One Paraiso condominium in Edgewater, Florida.

“Violent and toxic for two years”, this is how the relationship was described by Katherine Fernández Rundle, Miami-Dade County State Attorney, after confirming the arrest of Courtney Clenney and the filing of criminal charges for being accused of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon against Christian Obumseli.

“It should not have ended in a tragedy with Obumseli as a victim of domestic violence,” he added. The couple had separated on different occasions and even had a history of reports of violence in the police office.

During the conference, authorities released a disturbing video of the 26-year-old model repeatedly and violently hitting her partner inside an elevator in February. The arrest was the result of an investigation that took place over four months, after the murder reported on April 3 at 5:00 p.m. Since then, according to her defense, Courtney had been in treatment for narcotic use and post-traumatic disorder.

Meanwhile, Christian Obumseli’s family expects her to be convicted of the act as they defend him as a quiet man. “Toby grew up in a close-knit family with strong moral values,” they maintain. The influencer’s lawyer assures that it is a case of self-defense: “This was not a crime. Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense, and no charges should be brought against her. The Miami police will find that, in this case, the accusation against Clenney has no case”, assured Frank Prieto.

a complicated relationship

The lawyer commented that days before the event, Courtney fired Obumseli from the department alleging domestic violence after two years in a relationship that he described as “complicated.”

This was not the first incident of violence involving them, the Miami-Dade authorities reported that the condominium staff had received numerous complaints about the fights in their apartment and had even started a process to evict them because the neighbors could hear their discussions up to two floors up.

On the afternoon of that April 3, Courtney Clenney called 911 to report that her partner had stabbed himself. During the frantic call, she alerted that the man was dying and was heard saying “sorry, baby.” When the police arrived at the condominium, they found Toby bathed in blood and although he was taken to a hospital for treatment, he died from the perforation of the subclavian artery.

The influencer assures that the knife was thrown from a distance, but the expert tests determined how the weapon entered the body of her partner, she also said that she acted in self-defense, but they did not find wounds on her body that prove it.

This is video of a previous encounter between murder suspect Courtney Clenney and her now deceased boyfriend. The 2/21/22 incident shows her attacking him in an elevator before he pushed her away from her. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Dt3B0rX9Vq — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 11, 2022

