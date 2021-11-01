the disturbing video with Donald – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio 01 November 2021

Melania Trump just can’t make it and on social media the irony is triggered. Donald Trump and his wife attended a World Series baseball game in Atlanta. The fans cheered the former president of the United States who greeted them enthusiastically, but did not notice that at his side the former first lady, after the usual smile of circumstance, rolled his eyes, lowered his eyelids and his face and given free rein to a grimace of disgust rather than disappointment.

A contortion of the muscles of the mouth so obvious that it cannot escape the cameras. The video is going around the world and the people of the web are having fun: “Trump’s lawyers forgot to write in the prenuptial contract that Melania could not do the disgusted facets and she takes advantage of it”, “I can pretend nothing happened , but I miss you ”,“ Melania is officially back ”. Melania Trump is not new to such “performances”, the most famous being that of May 22, 2017 when, on an official visit to Israel, the American President tried to take her hand upon arrival at Tel Aviv airport, but she did she slapped away while continuing to walk alone. After leaving the White House to Joe and Jill Biden, the couple moved to Palm Beach, Florida, and according to the stars and stripes gossip, Melania would be “cold and distant even if happy with the new life”. At the moment, however, the rumors of divorce seem to have been closed.