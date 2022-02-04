The diuretic and decongestant herbal tea able to help the kidneys and more

We offer you a diuretic and decongestant herbal tea that can help in kidney health but not only. That’s what it is about.

Our body is almost a perfect machine. Almost because it has all the mechanisms necessary for health, but it also needs substances that come from the outside and help it. In fact, it is essential to be careful with what we drink and what we eat.

Many substances can be harmful and hinder these mechanisms, while many can help us. For example, there are many herbal teas which could be a precious help, especially to improve some health ailments.

Before taking anything, it is always advisable to consult your doctor or nutritionist who knows you and your general state of health. We propose below a type of herbal tea that is a bit particular but which can act on the kidneys and beyond.

Diuretic and decongestant herbal tea: all the details

The herbal tea that we propose in this article is composed of two herbs: grass and sorrel. The first contains polyphenols, triticin, essential oil and saponins that give the plant anti-inflammatory, diuretic and purifying properties. While sorrel contains vitamin C, oxalic acid, mucilages that make it perfect for helping the digestive system.

For this reason it would be very useful and healthy to create an herbal tea by combining these two herbs. The procedure is simple: just infuse the same quantity of grass and sorrel in hot water for about ten minutes, then filter and drink. This herbal tea can give concrete help to the digestive system, the kidneys, the urinary system, in particular.

Its anti-inflammatory effect is very useful for fighting ailments such as cystitis, but also for rheumatic pains. Think that it is also able to lower fever, act on the throat and nose when there are infections.

Of course there may be intolerances, particular sensitivities, or health problems and drugs in contrast with these two types of herbs. Therefore, it is very important that before taking this herbal tea you contact an expert, in herbal medicine, at the pharmacy or ask for information from the doctor and nutritionist.