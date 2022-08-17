“The diversity that we are experiencing on television is something to celebrate”

Since he fascinated audiences around the world playing a troubled executive in “The Square”, the film by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund that won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and was nominated for an Oscar thanks, among other things, to a legendary scene that he performed with Elisabeth Moss, the Danish Claes Bang has not stopped working. We have recently seen him playing a Viking in “The Northman”, acting as an equal with Mick Jagger in “A Masterpiece” and with Claire Foy in “Millennium: what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”. Bang has also not wasted good opportunities on television, so he joined the last season of “The Affair”, played Dracula in the miniseries of the same name and is part of the cast of “The Outlaws”. In “Sisters to Death”, the British adaptation of the Belgian series “Clan”, Claes is very efficient playing the hateful husband of Anne-Marie Duff, so hateful that she and her sisters plan all kinds of stratagems to get rid of of the. “Sisters to Death,” which premieres Friday the 19th on Apple TV +, also has Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene, Daryl McCormack and Brian Gleeson in its cast.

In “Sisters to Death” he is surrounded by women both in front of and behind the camera. How was the experience?

I don’t know if it describes her, but at one point I told Anne-Marie Duff, who plays my wife, that there were too many women on that set. And she said, “Well, now you know how I’ve felt for the last 30 years.” Come on, it was not a complaint, I found it fabulous and stimulating that it was like that. I don’t care if I’m working with women, men or non-binary. But I understood what she told me, and I think that the diversity that we are experiencing these days on television is something to celebrate. I think Sharon decided that if this series was going to have 5 female leads, it would also need a cinematographer and that the episodes would be directed by women. The truth is that it was a good experience and I hope that it shows in the series that it has so much feminine energy.

Sharon Horgany Claes Bang in a sequence of ‘Sisters to Death’ APPLETV+

Right now they offer all kinds of papers. Why did he choose to become a hated being in this series?

When I read the script, it seemed to me that it was something that I had never seen before, that it was really different and very special. Perhaps the reason was the feminine energy. What certainly attracted me and perhaps in a perverse way was the possibility of exposing all my shortcomings, my negative sides, my narcissism, my jealousy and my hatred, so that it could be filtered into this character. At the same time, there were many very funny scenes. I knew I was going to have a great time filming them with all these exceptional partners. But I didn’t accept “Sisters to Death” because I was going to become the most hated person in the world.

Do you see any similarities between John Paul and the character that made him famous internationally, the one he played in “The Square”?

Perhaps, although the character in “The Square” was perhaps dumber. Instead John Paul behaves so badly that he would have to realize that what he is doing is horrible. And he just goes on with his day like nothing happened. But it is true, there are some coincidences. I could tell he’s like the character in “The Square” if you increased the negative aspect of him by 25 percent. John Paul has a hint of evil that allows him to go much further in committing barbarities than the other character.

How do you connect with someone like that?

Just trying to find everything that is seen in him but inside me. I think we all have those things, jealousy, inferiority complexes, narcissism. They are there, somewhere. It’s all about allowing those flaws to come to the surface. But at the same time, it’s as simple as facing a scene in which I’m with my wife in fiction, and letting things arise following what is in the script. The truth is that I always have to find something to identify with when facing a character, so that I can be authentic when interpreting him. The strategy is to be able to bring that facet out, although I hope that in my daily life I don’t look like John Paul.

How do you explain that you can treat your family so badly?

I think for some reason he feels that the connection his wife has with his sisters is a threat to him. He believes that they are trying to interfere and intervene in his family. And he can’t deal with it, so he tries by all means to get his family away from them. I think he should celebrate that he has them, say that she has these amazing sisters and it’s wonderful. But this man is not capable of doing it, and that leads him to be trying to separate his wife and his daughter from these sisters. That was my reasoning when interpreting him.





The creator of the series is Sharon Horgan. You have some scenes of her with her where she treats him really bad…

Yes, but she was the one who wrote them… In any case, Sharon is a professional, who besides being a great actress was the creator and producer of the series. The truth is that the day we shot those scenes, she did what she was required to do, apart from the fact that she had to deal with many other issues, because she is very good at separating things. It was also wonderful that she was there because if there was a problem in a scene, if we had doubts or questions, she could always be consulted. In any case, it seems to me that those scenes turned out very well because I treated him really badly. It’s just that she knew that if she complained, she was going to be able to say, “Sharon, you were the one who wrote this scene.”

You once said that before the success of “The Square” you felt like a racehorse locked in a cubicle, ready to go for a run…

It’s true, that movie opened a lot of doors for me…

How did you experience the pandemic sending you back to the stable?

It was desperate. We were just about to film “The Northman” and the pandemic postponed filming for 4 months. We filmed until the second wave came around Christmas 2020, when everything really stopped. I spent like 5 months doing nothing and then I shot this series. At the same time I did “The Outlaws”. I’ve just been trying to take advantage of the good times after “The Square” as much as I can. And that’s what I keep doing. Obviously the Covid delayed many things. And if interesting projects are proposed to me, I try to do them because this is a very strange industry. You have a good moment and then that happens, so I try to make the most of it as much as I can. I feel that I am being very lucky, because very good things are being presented to me. So it’s all about trying to make room for everything you can…