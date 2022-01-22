The divisions in NATO that further entangle the situation in Ukraine

On Friday in Geneva, Switzerland, the United States and Russia held new talks on the crisis in Ukraine, where in recent days the hypothesis of a Russian invasion seemed to become increasingly concrete. The American secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, met without however being able to find an agreement.

The positions of the two governments have remained very distant: the Russian government in fact asks that NATO withdraw its troops from Bulgaria, Romania and the other former communist states of Eastern Europe that joined NATO after 1997, in addition to the renunciation of admission in the organization Ukraine; while the United States is calling for the withdrawal of the tens of thousands of Russian soldiers amassed on the eastern Ukrainian border. For now, the proposals appear to be considered inadmissible by both sides.

Although the United States and Russia have promised not to interrupt the talks, and to continue to insist on finding an agreement, the situation seems increasingly worrying.

In recent days, Russia has sent new troops and armaments to Belarus, a Russian ally and neighbor of Ukraine, arguing that the movements were justified by a joint military exercise with the Belarusian army. At the same time, the US authorized Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to transfer Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukrainian forces, and stepped up deliveries of Javelin anti-tank missiles from the UK to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron also said he was ready to send French soldiers to Romania should NATO decide to strengthen its presence in the country.

Understanding what could happen in the next few days is not easy at all, and for weeks observers and analysts have been trying to guess what Putin wants to do. What is known is that the eastward expansion of NATO, an organization which in the early 1990s did not include many Eastern European countries that were members today, is considered a matter of enormous importance to Russia: a threat to the own national security, which must be countered above all by avoiding that the next country to be part of it is Ukraine. However, the NATO countries have made it quite clear that there are no active plans to include Ukraine in the alliance.

The situation has become further complicated in recent days due to some statements by Macron and US President Joe Biden, which were perceived as demonstrating NATO’s weakness and interpreted as a victory for Putin.

The most controversial statement was that of Biden, who on Wednesday said that a “small foray” by Russia in Ukraine would lead to “quarrels” with European allies over the response to be adopted.

Biden’s phrase, despite pointing out something that several European diplomats have deemed “obvious”, had caused quite a bit of protests. Many governments, including the Ukrainian one, had expressed concern that the American president would speak openly about the divisions within NATO, a theme that has always been exploited by Putin to weaken his opponents. These divisions, Michael Crowley and Steven Erlanger wrote on New York Times, “They could encourage the Russian leader to launch a limited but nonetheless very damaging attack on Ukraine”, without suffering major retaliation.

Several NATO officials, including Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, later downplayed the organization’s differences of views and rejected the idea that Biden had given Putin some kind of “green light” to attack Ukraine with reduced forces.

The next day Biden tried to make up for it, repeating that any movement of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border would be considered an invasion, and adding that he had warned Putin that a new raid into Ukraine would provoke “a tough and coordinated economic response” with the allies.

In addition to Biden’s controversial statements, some of Macron’s remarks on Wednesday also caused a stir.

In a speech before the European Parliament, Macron spoke of the European need to create its own security system, detached from that of NATO: “We must build it among us Europeans, and then share it with our allies within the framework of NATO. “. Although it was certainly not the first time that the possibility of creating a defense system within the European Union was mentioned, the next day French government officials had to intervene to underline how Macron with his words had not wanted to undermine the NATO unity.

Beyond the intentions, however, the problem is that in recent years the response of NATO, the European Union and the United States to Russian aggression had been very mild, and history could repeat itself again.

After the Russian annexation of Crimea, for example, it took the Union almost a year to adopt really significant and effective sanctions against the Russian government. Furthermore, for a very long time, the German government defended and supported without hesitation the Nord Stream 2 project, the new pipeline built to bring Russian gas to Europe and which could further increase European dependence on Russian energy. Only recently has the new Berlin government linked the two issues, arguing that the delays in the activation of the gas pipeline, which the United States is very opposed to, were also linked to the situation in Ukraine.

In recent days, NATO member countries have said and repeated that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine would entail “enormous costs” for Russia, but have not specified exactly what they plan to do according to the attack. They have publicly justified their decision by saying that having open discussions on the “red lines” would give Putin further tools to find the most effective way to attack Ukraine without suffering severe retaliation. The concern, however, is that the lack of greater clarity actually stems from deep divisions between NATO allies.