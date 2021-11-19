the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard becomes a documentary

Variety gave the indiscretion: the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is ready to become a documentary entitled Johnny vs Amber!

It was arguably the best-known legal battle of recent years, and is now poised to become a documentary. As reported Variety, the turbulent divorce between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard will be told in a documentary – entitled Johnny vs Amber – produced by Discovery and Optomen. The documentary will be divided into two episodes and will detail the breakup of the marriage between the two stars and their legal battles.

For the uninitiated, in 2016, after just 15 months of marriage, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, claiming she suffered physical violence when he was drunk. The story was immediately very controversial and after various clashes it led to the fateful divorce in 2017. In 2019, the actor accused his ex-wife of adultery and defamation, asking for substantial compensation. With interviews with lawyers and people close to the former couple, Johnny vs Amber it will make a lot of talk about itself. At the moment a release date has not been announced, but what is certain is that it will be released on Discovery Plus.