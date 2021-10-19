The divorce between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green has become official

The process of divorce between Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green has come to its conclusion.

The last signature on the papers was placed last Friday and so they were declared legally and respectively single and celibate.

The 35-year-old actress had filled out the documents to ask for separation a November 2020, quoting “irreconcilable differences“as motivation. She and the star of Beverly Hills 90120 they were married in 2010 and both have requested joint custody of the children Noah Shannon, aged 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7 years old, e Journey River, 5 years.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green – getty images

It was Brian Austin Green, 48, who announced the breakup in May 2020 on his podcast. Shortly before, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they had been seen together and the actor had quoted Colson Baker (MGK’s real name) explaining that there was no resentment towards him and that they weren’t breaking up for betrayal.

Loading... Advertisements

Since then the love between the star of Transformers and the “Tickets to My Downfall” singer took off and today they are inseparable.

Brian Austin Green is also busy: he has been dating for a year Sharna Burgess, professional dancer of Dancing With the Stars.

ph: getty images