News

The divorce between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green has become official

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



18 October 2021




The process of divorce between Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green has come to its conclusion.

The last signature on the papers was placed last Friday and so they were declared legally and respectively single and celibate.

The 35-year-old actress had filled out the documents to ask for separation a November 2020, quoting “irreconcilable differences“as motivation. She and the star of Beverly Hills 90120 they were married in 2010 and both have requested joint custody of the children Noah Shannon, aged 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7 years old, e Journey River, 5 years.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green – getty images

It was Brian Austin Green, 48, who announced the breakup in May 2020 on his podcast. Shortly before, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they had been seen together and the actor had quoted Colson Baker (MGK’s real name) explaining that there was no resentment towards him and that they weren’t breaking up for betrayal.

Loading...
Advertisements

Since then the love between the star of Transformers and the “Tickets to My Downfall” singer took off and today they are inseparable.

Brian Austin Green is also busy: he has been dating for a year Sharna Burgess, professional dancer of Dancing With the Stars.

ph: getty images

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

806
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
680
News

Cinema, all films out in October
634
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
578
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
524
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
464
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
454
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
421
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
382
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
312
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top