The ex-husband and wife have each decided to follow their own path with an amicable divorce and joint custody of the three children

It is official: Megan Fox says goodbye to Brian Austin Green and asks for the divorce after 10 years of marriage.

The actress filed the documents in court just a few days after making her debut on the red carpet of the American Music Awards with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

According to rumors, Megan Fox, 34, would have quoted «irreconcilable differences” as the reason for its separation by the star of Beverly Hills, 90210.

It would appear that in turn, Brian Austin Green, 47, presented the response papers on the same day – which probably means that the divorce is amicable.

(Continued below photo)

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green met in 2004 when they starred together in the series ” Hope &Faith “. At the time Megan Fox was 18 and he was 30.

Loading... Advertisements

The two were then engaged in 2006, but over the years have had many ups and downs.

The actress had already filed for divorce in 2015, again citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation, but after she became pregnant with her son Journey, who is now 4 years old, the couple had reconciled. Together they also have two other sons: Noah, 8 and Bodhi, 6.

This time though, the breakup seems to be final, with Megan Fox officially confirming her relation with the thirty-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The public became aware of the two’s dating in May, but things between Fox and Green had begun to go wrong already towards the end of 2019, when everyone – as Brian Austin Green had explained – had decided to follow their own path.

**Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green broke up: “I will love her forever”**

And apparently, however, the farewell of the couple is peaceful and without grudges to the point that both have requested the joint custody of their children.