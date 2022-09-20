The divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been the longest and rarest in Hollywood

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship began during the filming of the movie Mr. and Mr. Smith in 2004when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston, by 2005 the actor announced his divorce and was later seen with Angelina and their son, Maddox, on a beach in Kenya.

At that time, the actress did not make any publication about her relationship with the actor, until 2006, when she announced her relationship with Brad and her pregnancy. It should be remembered that a few months before Zahara was adopted in Ethiopia, they later adopted Pax in Vietnam and finally welcomed twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008.

Brangelina’s endless divorce

Angelina and Brad announced their separation in 2016, the ex-partner has had one of the longest divorces in history and at the same time has become one of the most expensive in Hollywood, as both authors have spent up to a million dollars.

In 2016 their divorce was official and they have made their lives separate, despite this they continue in legal trials for the custody of their children and come, their separation has been somewhat strange, Well, in August of this year, the actor has published photographs that his ex-wife revealed a while ago, despite the conflicts they have faced after their divorce.

On the other hand, the actor has also published photographs with his ex-partner Jennifer Aniston, with whom he divorced, before getting together with Angelina.

Brangelina Divorce Progress

Custody finally went to Angelina, although Brad tried to reopen the case, it was denied, after which the actor opened another case against his ex-partner, for some vineyards that the couple had in France and was sold by Jolie.