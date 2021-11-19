the divorce of the two actors becomes a documentary for Discovery +

The long process that saw the divorce of Amber Heard And Johnny Depp, will become a documentary.

Johnny Depp was raised from numerous roles while the new mother Amber Heard gained ground after the trial in UK which gave a positive outcome for the actress.

The affair had several implications, mainly negative for Depp, which for its part denounced Hollywood for having boycotted his latest film and for having removed it from different productions after the first trial.

The break between the two dates back to 2016 when Amber Heard just a year after her wedding, filed for divorce from the plaintiff. He subsequently filed a restraining order against Johnny Depp for domestic violence. In the same year, an article appeared that spoke of domestic abuse on Washington Post precisely in December, in which Amber Heard mentions her experience of abuse. Johnny Depp it is not named, but the reference it is clear.

The actor in the 2020 sued the British tabloid for defamation, after having defined it ‘beater of women’ and claiming to have abused his ex-wife. The trial, which lasted three long weeks, also saw the actress as the protagonist called to testify by the same The Sun to talk about the Hollywood actor’s abuse.

Pending the trial in the United States postponed to 2022 due to Covid, Johnny Depp won the hearing against his ex-wife, la Heard in fact he had to reveal the exact amount donated after the divorce to charities of which he spoke during the trial in the UK and according to the latest rumors, the actress of Aquaman it would have falsified the photos brought to trial in which they portray her with bruises on her face.

The court gave access to Johnny Depp and his lawyers for permission to check the phone of Amber and in doing so, they found some chats where she talked to her friends, where they would retouched photos through an app call “Photo 3”.

The lawyers of Johnny Depp have repeatedly referred to his ex as “Manipulator” and they added in the last depositions that Signorina Heard is abusing the movement #Metoo stating that “Disguises himself as a victim rather than an aggressor.”

The documentary will show both points of view: that of Johnny Depp and that of Amber Heard

The legal question between the two that has been going on for years now, it will become a documentary: they will talk through interviews with the lawyers of both and also people close to the couple, with the addition of various video and audio files.

The first episode will present the couple’s court case from the point of view of Depp, while the second episode will look at events from the Heard’s point of view.

Nick Hornby, the documentary’s executive producer said:

“Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, this documentary gives viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has gone tragically wrong and a better understanding of the hugely important issue of domestic violence.”

Charlotte Reid, vice president in charge of entertainment for Discovery, he added:

“The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be extremely divisive, between fans and the general public. We decided to make a documentary that would explore the story from each of their points of view, so that the viewer can go beyond the titles, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this complex human story ”.

We don’t have a release date yet because the documentary is still on during processing.

SOURCE: Deadline