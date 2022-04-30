The divorce of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett would be the most controversial in history due to secrets very tu…

A month ago, Will Smith starred in one of the most relevant controversies in the history of the Oscars, slapping comedian Chris Rock during his live performance at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. After this unfortunate event, sources close to the couple have stated that the marriage is practically undone, and that they would be very close to heading towards a legal battle to divorce, after 25 years of marriage.

Although the couple has revealed many intimate details about their relationship and all the problems they have had to overcome to stay together, the truth is that this painful accident could have increased the conflicts between them. According to the magazine ‘Heat Magazine’, “the tensions between them have been notable”, since the scandal at the Oscars awards gala. Sources have also pointed out that “there were problems between them for years, but now they hardly speak”, rumor that has begun to gain more strength due to the mental and spiritual healing trip that Will Smith is making in India, where he decided to go alone, without any member of his family to try to reconcile with himself by finding the peace he needs, then of these days of emotional turbulence.



Will Smith and Chris Rock

Likewise, the controversial statements that Jada Pinkett-Smith gave in relation to what happened on the night of the Oscars could have ratified the idea of ​​divorce, since the actress totally ignored what happened by not showing any show of support for her husband.stating that “I never said I needed protection, it was in the heat of action and he was the one who exaggerated, but I did not and would not in any way.”

If their relationship ends, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has a personal fortune valued at 47 million euros, would be entitled to obtain half of the actor’s fortune, which exceeds 328 million euros, according to what is established by the laws of the state of California. The informants also added that this event “could be one of the most tense divorces in the history of the entertainment world and could last longer than that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt”.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In addition, both actors could try to reveal some of their most intimate secrets in court to try to take advantage of their defense arguments.taking into account that both agreed to maintain an open relationship, the confessions of illicit substance abuse and the strong statements that could affirm that Jada has not been satisfied with their relationship and that she married the protagonist of “The Williams Method ” out of obligation.

In 2018, during the broadcast of her program “Red Table Talk”, the actress of “The Matrix” confessed that she married Will Smith by obligation of her mother, since she was pregnant with her first child, Jaden Smith. “They forced me and it was horrible (…) she was under a lot of pressure, she was a young actress, she was pregnant and she didn’t know what to do, but she never wanted to get married,” said the actress.