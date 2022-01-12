The Djokovic case reminds us that the rule of law still exists

The grotesque Australian story of tennis player Novak Djokovic is an excellent opportunity to take stock, after two years, of the effects of the pandemic on what we call – with some effort of optimism – “the rule of law”, understood as a social organization governed by rule of the law applied by third party and impartial judges. A balance that, for the reasons we will say, is miraculously not irremediably negative.

The signal coming from the Court of the state of Victoria is very clear: the pandemic emergency does not cancel the minimum guarantees that every individual has the right to enjoy. Among these, first of all, there is that of having sufficient time to present one’s reasons before an independent court.

The reasons why Judge Kelly released Djokovic are concise and linear, regardless of the merits of the accusations. It may well be that the champion has tried to cheat by circumventing Australian vaccination laws with some compliant certification, but he must have the way and space to defend himself without being locked up in a hotel room with a few hours available to articulate the his defense and without being able to meet his lawyers.

Kelly writes: “We all play by the same rules and the reason why the government’s decision to revoke the visa should be canceled is precisely this: those rules were not respected.”

Burden of proof against the prosecution and right of defense are the principles enshrined in theHabeas corpus act, the first guarantee constitution of 1700, patrimony of democratic societies for about three hundred years.

It is therefore excellent news that a judge in Melbourne has not given a damn about the belated questions of principle raised by the Australian government and by the scandalized anti-novax public opinion, launched in the name of the prevailing populism against the rich privileged champion. It means that there is an effective and safe vaccine against conspiracy theories: the rules of law in a democratic society that protects fundamental rights, refuting the conspiracy tales of some irresponsible person.

These are elementary considerations that also apply to Italy, although the pro-no-vax propaganda and some intellectuals in search of its quarter of an hour of popularity may suggest the opposite and portray a country where constitutional freedoms would be incomprehensibly even at risk, due to a normal health certification.

It is a pity that illustrious jurists and even the representative bodies of the forensic class have enlisted in this battle, who see the obligation of Green Pass for lawyers as a serious threat to democratic freedoms and, ohh, to the right of defense.

Obviously they are metropolitan fairy tales, because anyone with a minimum smattering of constitutional law knows very well that individual freedoms find a limit in social interests. And that no constitutional right can expand to the detriment of another of equal rank: my personal freedom cannot harm the right to health as a collective interest.

Elementary, but a society traversed by rampant narcissism also rejects this basic principle on which the constitutional pact between society and its rulers was built.

The last frontier of freedom therefore seems to be the war on the Green Pass that a large part of the lawyer seems to want to face, that same forensic class that since the beginning of the pandemic has lined up against every technological change and prudential measure, advocating the end of the Constitutional state.

Yet in Italy the liberal guarantees still harbor, albeit with some effort and jurists would do well not to feed, sometimes for mere intellectual habit, distorting crusades of reality.

Instead of screaming against vaccines and tracking, for example, one should stand in favor of the few judges who heroically challenge social reprobation by defending the rule of law.

Just think of the controversies that spilled over in Rome over two decisions adopted by the same Corte di Assise in two very delicate events: the case of Giulio Regeni killed by the Egyptian police; the violent death of the young Niccolò Ciatti at the hands of a bouncer of a Spanish nightclub.

Also in these two cases a judge (the same one) applied the law to allow the defendants to have the right of defense: in the first case, claiming that there was effective evidence that the accused of the Regeni murder had had concrete knowledge of the accusations, and in the second case by opposing an unjustified “double trial” in Italy for the same fact against the same accused, already under investigation in Spain (country competent for the territory, moreover).

This has resulted in an avalanche of criticism and the indignation of some illustrious commentators who are completely uninformed of facts and notions of law: there are beautiful moments in which no one notices the difference between ignorant populists and refined left economists when they venture among the rules of the codes and of the Constitution – for which they are very ready to take sides while ignoring it. They are both mirror images of each other.

And other examples could be given, but fortunately, perhaps in a minority, free judges resist: here, the danger that exists between the populism of the no-vax and that of the intolerant justicialists is that the rule of law is lost. A signal comes from Melbourne.