The Djokovic case: the lesson of politics for VIPs and multinationals – Comment

The international champion Djokovic is stuck in Australia waiting for that the case linked to his arrival is solved with an exemption from the anti-Covid-19 vaccine (the ace of the racket has repeatedly expressed no vax positions). On Monday the judges will decide and if the expulsion order is confirmed the Serbian player will have to return to Monte Carlo, without playing the Australian Open tournament. The story involved two different subjects: the promoter of the tennis tournament (a government body with private legal personality), and the state. If in the first case, the (de facto private) subject had guaranteed the possibility of welcoming Djokovic to the tennis tournament by virtue of a certificate that would have “exempted” Djokovic from the vaccine against Covid-19 for medical reasons, the second, that is State did not agree with this approach.

Australia has developed very strict health rules over the years for entry into the country, and the tennis player is not the first to clash with them. In 2015, the actor Johnny Depp had tried to introduce his two dogs to the country, falsifying so as not to have them subjected to quarantine (mandatory for all animals from abroad). The quarantine of dogs and cats is a procedure well known by expats and immigrants living in Australia, and it is certainly not a pleasant activity for pets, who are forced to stay for weeks in a health facility, monitored. from government personnel to their exit. For this reason, actor Johnny Depp tried to avoid this step and failed. The Minister of Agriculture had publicly recalled the actor, a judicial affair was born with accusations, sanctions, trials.









The Djokovic case shows that power and politics are positioned above markets, sports and entertainment. It is the perfect allegory to describe situations in which a subject (company, personality, organization) tries to challenge power with boldness and poor strategy and, in the end, fails. It doesn’t matter how many followers you have on Instagram, it doesn’t matter how many Oscars or international awards you can show off on your home shelf: a any airport employee, with or without their signature, can block a celebrity at the airport, after a 23 hour journey and say: sorry, you are not allowed to enter in this country.

This does not mean that politics is unattainable, but power requires its steps, to be challenged or managed. We take the example of multinationals in the tech sector: many of them, in the first years of activity, have waged real wars for power, avoiding dialogue with the social partners or with the institutions. The result was ad hoc measures against business, judicial and political, and a certain generalized hostility from power.

Very quietly, some of these companies have decided to dialogue with power itself, with trade associations, with trade unions, with politics. Changing a law that is not considered right is a battle for democracy, challenging power is an opportunity for every citizen, organization or company, but realism is needed since those who manage power are often not interested in money.









The Australian Prime Minister wages a political battle: bringing Djokovic to Australia on an invalid visa would be an admission of political weakness vis-à-vis his constituents and his subordinates. Unacceptable and totally inefficient. There are three ways to change a law or influence power in a democracy: the political road (“Make a party and apply”), the way of influence with trade associations or social partners, e the path of self-denunciation (a method that we could define as “Marco Cappato”). The challenge without strategy, backed up by the arrogance of visibility, fame or money, will hardly find room. Those in top political positions have chosen power over money. Power to stardom. And he will hardly be willing to lose power, in exchange for one or more of these elements.