The DNER sues to evict 12 people who illegally occupy land in Bahía de Jobos

The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) An eviction lawsuit will be filed today against 12 people who, according to the agency, illegally occupy land in the National Estuarine Research Reserve of Jobos Bayin Salinasand are responsible for “undeniable” damage in the area.

with the demand, the DNER seeks to have the court reaffirm the agency’s ownership of the reserve and order the removal and demolition of any unauthorized structureas well as the mitigation or remediation of environmental damage.

The removal, demolition and mitigation would be paid for by the alleged invaderssaid yesterday the interim secretary of the DNER, Anais Rodriguezwho preliminarily estimated the damage at $4 million, although he predicted that it will increase.

“We still need to do a soil study and other analyses. But the damage to the ecosystem is undeniable: mangrove cutting, illegal filling, docks that affected the marine ecosystem and even the air has been affected by everything that is happening,” he stated, specifying that the lawsuit will be filed in the Court of Guayama. .

The 12 people that the DNER wants to evict were identified as Jorge Oppenheimer Mendez, Miguel A. Flores Torres, Pablo Vergara Ramos, Brendaliz Cotto Leon, Edgar Cruz Falcon, Angel Benitez Rodriguez, Victor Feliciano Bonilla, Carmen Santiago Bermudez, Myrna Mercado Collazo, Ramon Lopez Velez, Grecy Marie Correa Carrasquillo Y Rafael Caraballo Diaz.

“There could be more people and it will be part of the test discoverybut, at this time, we have no doubt that these 12 are illegally occupying the reserve,” Rodríguez stressed, after noting that the occupations date back to 2012, 2015 and 2017. To identify the people, he added, cross-references were made between information from the DNER, the authorities of Aqueducts and Sewers Y Electric power Y LUMA Energy.

Also, aerial photos were analyzed, in which it is seen that “people used disasters such as hurricane maria and the closure of pandemic from COVID-19 to make constructions and advance them”.

According to Rodríguez, today’s lawsuit “is only the first step”, since it is exclusively against people located within the reserve. He recognized that, outside the protected area, there are more people -without quantifying or identifying- who would have committed “environmental crimes” and, against them, the DNER will initiate administrative actions.

At the same time, he said, “we are cooperating with the criminal investigation and providing evidence” to the Justice Department.

“We want to gain access (to the allegedly invaded land) in the shortest time possible, but we have to give the court space,” said Rodríguez, who stated that the DNER will not wait for the lawsuit to be resolved before initiating mitigation actions. Along these lines, he reported that he is already in talks with entities and citizens to carry out reforestation in the reserve.

For this case, the DNER hired the law firm Gonzalez Lopez & Lopez Adames. According to the record of Comptroller’s Officethe firm obtained, on January 20, a contract for $49,000 that runs until March 2023. Until now, Rodríguez argued, “there is not even $5,000 invoiced.”

He added that the contract “is not paid for with treasury funds, but by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA),” a federal agency that, in the early 1980s, contributed funds to acquire the land that was later declared booking. Rodríguez foresaw that “it will be necessary to amend” the contract to increase its amount, considering that the case in court could be extended.