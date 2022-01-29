The doctor advises … how to fight insomnia

What is insomnia

About 7% of the population suffer from it and it is more common in women, the elderly and those suffering from psychological disorders such as anxiety and depression. Insomnia causes difficulty falling asleep and sleep fragmented by continuous awakenings that cause physical, mental and cognitive alterations during the day. “A person defines himself as insomniac when for three or more nights a week for at least three months he has difficulty falling asleep with consequent impairment of daily activities” explains Professor Ferini Strambi.

Symptoms

The presence of diurnal consequences is necessary to make a diagnosis of insomnia. Because there are subjects who sleep little (the so-called short dormitories), but have no repercussions during the day. Instead, insomniacs exhibit a range of symptoms that impair social relationships, work life, and school performance, such as lack of attention and mood disorders. The expert explains: “When it becomes chronic, insomnia increases the risk of developing depression even in those who did not suffer from it previously.”

The causes

Insomnia can also be associated with other mental disorders, such as anxiety, alcohol abuse, psychosis. It should be emphasized that stress, anxiety and depression are by far the most common causes of insomnia. But there are other medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, thyroid disorders and gastroesophageal reflux, which are associated with sleep disturbances and which, in turn, can affect the quantity and quality of sleep itself.

Insomnia can also be linked to other sleep disorders. “There are people, especially women, who suffer from restless legs syndrome, a discomfort in the legs that prevents falling asleep: these subjects then during the night have periodic movements of the limbs, every 30-40 seconds, which cause micro-awakenings and therefore a fragmented sleep »explains Professor Ferini Strambi.

How to cure

“Since insomnia often does not heal spontaneously, it must be dealt with appropriately and the sooner one acts, the better” points out the San Raffaele expert. «I recommend starting by correcting your behavior: avoiding the consumption of caffeine from the afternoon onwards; avoid doing sports in the evening and try to maintain a regular sleep-wake cycle, trying to promote evening relaxation, perhaps by reading a book or listening to music. If this is not enough, cognitive-behavioral therapy (specific therapy for insomnia that lasts 7-8 weeks) or pharmacological therapies can be used: the latter, especially at the beginning, can be of great use to break the vicious circle of ‘insomnia”.

As for drugs, the most used category is that of hypnotics (benzodiazepines and non-benzodiazepines) which, however, must be used with extreme caution (especially those with a long half-life) and always on the recommendation of the doctor. However, there are specific situations, such as restless legs syndrome, where hypnotic drugs are not the appropriate therapy.

Insomnia and Covid-19

«A study published in the Journal of Neurology, which we conducted on the administrative staff and students of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University during the first lockdown, highlighted the negative effects that the months of isolation had on the quality of sleep: in particular we observed a specific tendency to move forward the sleep rhythm. We are now carrying out studies on the long-term effects. For example, some research has already shown that insomnia is the most common pathology in the follow-up of patients who have contracted the Covid infection »explains Luigi Ferini Strambi.