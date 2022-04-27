The doctor advises … what has changed in the mouths of children after the lockdown

“In summary – explains Maurizio Rosmarini – the improvement of the” lifestyle “that the lockdown has indirectly determined and the knowledge tools available today have allowed

an evolution in hygienic behavior in general

and confirmed that, in children, it is sufficient to respect three forms of hygiene to avoid diseases of the teeth and mouth “.

However, from a cursory statistical evaluation, tooth position defects appear to have increased exponentially with the pandemic. What are the causes?

“One of the main causes is the elimination of the first pre-school dental visit. The early evaluation of the anomalies in the shape and position of the mouth and teeth of pre-school children (3-5 years) is essential to intercept the bad functions and correct them easily and economically “.

The lockdown made it impossible for both parents and pediatricians and children’s dentists to carry out preventive visits to children, thus preventing early detection of anomalies.

A very serious damage because, only at that age, it is possible to identify any caries at their onset and suggest remedies through treatment and / or correction of habits but, above all, it is allowed to intercept if the growth of teeth, mouth and of the face proceed in a balanced way.

The correct and coordinated actions of the tongue, lips, breathing, chewing and swallowing allow for the development of a box large enough to hold all teeth with a complementary lid, in size and shape, as any mouth should be. The correctness of these functions must be evaluated in pre-school age, in order to be able to correct them before they do serious damage “.

“Another cause is dictated by limited functional hygiene: games, sports, life in the open air, interpersonal relationships which, in fact, determine a spontaneous functional education, have been replaced by a life confined within The closure of the schools has also prevented the dissemination of information among parents and the approval of preventive health actions “

What are the causes of dental caries and other mouth diseases?

“These are diseases that could absolutely be avoided with careful prevention but, as we know, prevention is the fruit of knowledge and, as is well known, knowledge is not distributed in a capillary way”.

Are there ways to inform parents more consistently?

“By exploiting the new forms of communication, a scientific association called” ZERO-20-32 “, in relation to the growth of the child from birth (zero teeth) through infancy (32 teeth) to the end of adolescence (32 teeth) has distributed to parents, through pediatricians, a QR code that contains useful information to prevent dental diseases in children “.